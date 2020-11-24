This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...





Ryan Blumenthal spends his days listening to the voices of the dead and, as he says in his recently published book 'Autopsy', the dead have a lot to say.

Blumenthal is a forensic pathologist whose book Autopsy provides a keen insight into life in the trenches for those tasked with determining the cause of death in the case of homicides or deaths in suspicious circumstances.

He joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about his work and to answer the question - 'which item is most commonly found in the pockets of dead South Africans?'.

In my many autopsies, it appears to be a container of Zam-buk. Ryan Blumenthal, Forensic pathologist

In the book, Blumenthal puts to bed some commonly held myths about the role of forensic pathologists, including the idea that they're raking in the big bucks:

That's not exactly true. Most of us work on government jobs...but by no means do we get what some of our private colleagues get. Ryan Blumenthal, Forensic pathologist

He says that for most people, becoming a forensic pathologist is a calling:

What causes a person to wake up in the morning, have a cup of coffee and go straight into the mortuary and be confronted with death and dying on a daily basis. Ryan Blumenthal, Forensic pathologist

Click below to find out more about Blumenthal's fascinating career:

'Autopsy' by Ryan Blumenthal is published by Jonathan Ball Publishers

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=354784409205954