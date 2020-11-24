WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic may have a knock-on effect in terms of school placements for 2021.
Although the application deadline for 2021 admissions closed on 17 March 2020 (before the lockdown), the WCED says it is still receiving late applications.
"A lot of parents are only coming to us now to look for places", says WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.
Hammond says the provincial department has received roughly 100,000 applications for grade 1 and grade 8.
She is asking parents to please submit their confirmations if they haven't already.
In other words, if a child has been accepted at one or more schools, the parent must confirm acceptance at one of the schools on the list where the application was successful.
We are at a point where parents should have already accepted [placements] or told schools that they will not be taking placement in those specific schools to allow for other learners to take those places.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We've seen this year that a number of parents have applied late. They didn't apply during the first admission process which ended on the 17th of March.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Hammond says 2021 admissions have also been affected by the fact that schools have not yet been able to confirm their learner progression numbers, which must also take into account pupils who deregistered this year.
We've got another issue on our hands in terms of how many learners are going to be progressed or promoted next year.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
The WCED has asked parents to contact their nearest school or the department's district officials if they have not yet applied for 2021 placement. Here's a list of various district contact details.
Hammond says that next year's application deadlines for 2022 will also be impacted by the disruption in the academic calendar.
It's still having an impact on our admissions for next year.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Our planned dates, in terms of when people should apply, when to end [applications] and accept places. That all has to be thrown out and delayed for a while.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports
Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international flights.Read More
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"Read More
This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...
Ryan Blumenthal joins CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share his experience as a forensic pathologist working in South Africa.Read More
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
[UPDATED] CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis
This article has been updated to reflect that no official agreement has been reached regarding the reintegration of refugees from the Wingfield Military Base and Paint City sites.Read More
DBE investigating second matric exam paper leak
The DBE is investigating reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning.Read More
'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC
The Western Cape Health Department says it has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.Read More
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.Read More
[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar
Firefighters found the woman, about to give birth, on the roof of her house in Belhar.Read More
Station Deck shooting: Links to extortion racket or taxi conflict not ruled out
Six men and a woman in a wheelchair were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Station Deck taxi rank.Read More