WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem





The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic may have a knock-on effect in terms of school placements for 2021.

Although the application deadline for 2021 admissions closed on 17 March 2020 (before the lockdown), the WCED says it is still receiving late applications.

"A lot of parents are only coming to us now to look for places", says WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

Hammond says the provincial department has received roughly 100,000 applications for grade 1 and grade 8.

She is asking parents to please submit their confirmations if they haven't already.

In other words, if a child has been accepted at one or more schools, the parent must confirm acceptance at one of the schools on the list where the application was successful.

We are at a point where parents should have already accepted [placements] or told schools that they will not be taking placement in those specific schools to allow for other learners to take those places. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We've seen this year that a number of parents have applied late. They didn't apply during the first admission process which ended on the 17th of March. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Hammond says 2021 admissions have also been affected by the fact that schools have not yet been able to confirm their learner progression numbers, which must also take into account pupils who deregistered this year.

We've got another issue on our hands in terms of how many learners are going to be progressed or promoted next year. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

The WCED has asked parents to contact their nearest school or the department's district officials if they have not yet applied for 2021 placement. Here's a list of various district contact details.

Hammond says that next year's application deadlines for 2022 will also be impacted by the disruption in the academic calendar.

It's still having an impact on our admissions for next year. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Our planned dates, in terms of when people should apply, when to end [applications] and accept places. That all has to be thrown out and delayed for a while. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: