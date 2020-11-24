Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos'
Pick n Pay is ready for Black Friday, says the retailer’s John Bradshaw.
Bradshaw expects a huge influx of shoppers, despite Covid-19.
John Maytham interviewed Bradshaw about Pick n Pay’s preparations for keeping their customers safe and discounted.
At Pick n Pay, we always try to make sure we don’t have chaos… Obviously, one day is never going to work… Every day, we have lots of deals… and lots of stock… We’re extending hours… and providing online options…John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay
We’ve learned from the panic buys at the start of Covid… managing a socially-distanced queue…John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
