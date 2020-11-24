Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Claire Thomson - Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys
Today at 21:05
Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lisa Vetten - project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and
Today at 21:30
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
View all Local
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
View all Politics
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Business
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos'

24 November 2020 3:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pick n Pay
Black Friday
John Maytham
John Bradshaw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

"Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock."

Pick n Pay is ready for Black Friday, says the retailer’s John Bradshaw.

Bradshaw expects a huge influx of shoppers, despite Covid-19.

Business articles that are trending, right now:

John Maytham interviewed Bradshaw about Pick n Pay’s preparations for keeping their customers safe and discounted.

At Pick n Pay, we always try to make sure we don’t have chaos… Obviously, one day is never going to work… Every day, we have lots of deals… and lots of stock… We’re extending hours… and providing online options…

John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay

We’ve learned from the panic buys at the start of Covid… managing a socially-distanced queue…

John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


24 November 2020 3:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Pick n Pay
Black Friday
John Maytham
John Bradshaw
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

More from Business

thumbs-down2jpg

Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress

24 November 2020 7:46 PM

The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uif-logo2jpg

'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended

24 November 2020 6:52 PM

Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman smoking dagga cannabis marijuana joint 123rf

'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'

24 November 2020 1:38 PM

"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigerian Naira banknote Ugandan shilling bill 123rfbusiness 123rf

Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows

24 November 2020 11:35 AM

Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

24 November 2020 9:56 AM

"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022wolworths3 .jpg

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

23 November 2020 8:04 PM

Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Woman smoking dagga cannabis marijuana joint 123rf

'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'

24 November 2020 1:38 PM

"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman holds smart phone and credit card banking 123rf 123rfbusiness

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

24 November 2020 9:56 AM

"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

break bad habits build good 123rf

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022wolworths3 .jpg

Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60

23 November 2020 8:04 PM

Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sleep-bed-alarm-clock-time-duration-rest-health-123rf

Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae

21 November 2020 10:42 AM

Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Friday

Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt

19 November 2020 3:07 PM

The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dbn-tourism-clement-lesterjpg

Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...

19 November 2020 3:01 PM

Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blue Train wikimedia commons

Blue Train on your bucket list? Luxury accommodation has never been cheaper

18 November 2020 12:21 PM

Right now, Covid-smashed luxury accommodation is going for up to 70% less than before the pandemic, says Andrew Thompson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

Local

EWN Highlights

The figures which show SA is the most unequal country in the world

24 November 2020 7:31 PM

Nehawu: SA’s outstretched healthcare system won’t survive second COVID wave

24 November 2020 7:28 PM

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

24 November 2020 7:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA