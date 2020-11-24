Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Films inspire tourism and after the year of Covid, that's exactly what South Africa needs.
We've had a really rubbish year! 2020 was rubbish for tourism and travel and the wine industry, and even for the film industry. It's about time that we ignite that again.Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
Richard Truter is talking about a Netflix production which will highlight the Cape Winelands and the region's internationally renowned wines.
Another Tomorrow is described as a romantic comedy-drama about finding your voice.
It features a South-African born character who returns home from New York to run the failing family wine farm.
His Icelandic-born fiancée makes the decision to join him and finds a new life in Stellenbosch.
The Dream-Team! Plot & script development at advanced stage on the 1st #Stellenbosch Wine movie - 'Another Tomorrow' for the Netflix platform. A huge project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.https://t.co/6wdYOfJToM @VisitStellies @StellWineRoute @Wesgro pic.twitter.com/0AP5ED89ti— FarmerMike™ 👨🌾 (@mikeratcliffe) November 23, 2020
Truter gives an update on the progress of the project in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.
We've got through our development stage. The script is ready.Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
Our investment money is almost in place and we're hopefully going to start production in October 2021 and be done with that in about December, and then go into post-production.Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
Truter describes the film as "Marriage Story meets Eat, Pray, Love".
He stresses the importance of highlighting the Cape Winelands as a travel destination.
We need to bring in a lot of collaborators and try to make the theme a bit more universal so it has a much stronger international appeal.Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
It is a travel destination drama which gets played out in the Cape Winelands... It's a very female-driven story... She's trying to find her voice in society, her real place.Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
She does this by befriending a very dynamic black winemaker in Stellenbosch who gives her a new perspective... It's a film of healing.Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
The experience of "imposter syndrome" is a strong thread in the movie, which attracted financial backers from San Francisco.
They invested into the Cape Winelands for almost that reason - they couldn't understand why South Africans undervalue themselves. [South Africans] tend to always undervalue their wines, undervalue their product or undervalue themselves as individuals.Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
A film like 'A Good Year' - think what that did for Provence! Or 'Under the Tuscan Sun', what that did for Tuscany...Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
These films are reference points and they're there to inspire people and tourismRichard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow
Listen to this good news story in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
More from Business
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended
Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries.Read More
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos'
"Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock."Read More
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.Read More
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.Read More
More from Local
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports
Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international flights.Read More
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem
Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year.Read More
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"Read More
This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...
Ryan Blumenthal joins CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share his experience as a forensic pathologist working in South Africa.Read More
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
[UPDATED] CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis
This article has been updated to reflect that no official agreement has been reached regarding the reintegration of refugees from the Wingfield Military Base and Paint City sites.Read More
DBE investigating second matric exam paper leak
The DBE is investigating reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning.Read More
'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC
The Western Cape Health Department says it has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.Read More
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.Read More
[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar
Firefighters found the woman, about to give birth, on the roof of her house in Belhar.Read More
More from Entertainment
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut
The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'
Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.Read More
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons
He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV screens.Read More
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role
South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.Read More
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title
Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title.Read More
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors
Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos'
"Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock."Read More
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
Not everyone needs to aim for 8 hours of sleep, says Dr Dale Rae
Everyone has different sleep needs, says UCT sleep specialist Dr Dale Rae.Read More
Don't let Black Friday frenzy turn into Covid-19 super-spreader events - WC govt
The Western Cape government has appealed to both retailers and shoppers to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 during Black Friday.Read More
Durban delivered for Lester! Here's is why it could also deliver for you...
Lester Kiewit only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades!Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
More from World
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.Read More
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree
"The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack.Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'
A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.Read More
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'
Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.Read More
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine
The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air
The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.Read More
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year
While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.Read More
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out
UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom.Read More