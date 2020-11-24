Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination





Films inspire tourism and after the year of Covid, that's exactly what South Africa needs.

We've had a really rubbish year! 2020 was rubbish for tourism and travel and the wine industry, and even for the film industry. It's about time that we ignite that again. Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

Richard Truter is talking about a Netflix production which will highlight the Cape Winelands and the region's internationally renowned wines.

Another Tomorrow is described as a romantic comedy-drama about finding your voice.

It features a South-African born character who returns home from New York to run the failing family wine farm.

His Icelandic-born fiancée makes the decision to join him and finds a new life in Stellenbosch.

The Dream-Team! Plot & script development at advanced stage on the 1st #Stellenbosch Wine movie - 'Another Tomorrow' for the Netflix platform. A huge project with potential to reimagine Wine Tourism in South Africa.https://t.co/6wdYOfJToM @VisitStellies @StellWineRoute @Wesgro pic.twitter.com/0AP5ED89ti — FarmerMike™ 👨‍🌾 (@mikeratcliffe) November 23, 2020

Truter gives an update on the progress of the project in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

We've got through our development stage. The script is ready. Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

Our investment money is almost in place and we're hopefully going to start production in October 2021 and be done with that in about December, and then go into post-production. Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

Truter describes the film as "Marriage Story meets Eat, Pray, Love".

He stresses the importance of highlighting the Cape Winelands as a travel destination.

We need to bring in a lot of collaborators and try to make the theme a bit more universal so it has a much stronger international appeal. Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

It is a travel destination drama which gets played out in the Cape Winelands... It's a very female-driven story... She's trying to find her voice in society, her real place. Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

She does this by befriending a very dynamic black winemaker in Stellenbosch who gives her a new perspective... It's a film of healing. Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

The experience of "imposter syndrome" is a strong thread in the movie, which attracted financial backers from San Francisco.

They invested into the Cape Winelands for almost that reason - they couldn't understand why South Africans undervalue themselves. [South Africans] tend to always undervalue their wines, undervalue their product or undervalue themselves as individuals. Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

A film like 'A Good Year' - think what that did for Provence! Or 'Under the Tuscan Sun', what that did for Tuscany... Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

These films are reference points and they're there to inspire people and tourism Richard Truter, Film director and writer - Another Tomorrow

