'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended
Huge demands have been made on the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in this year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nearly 5 million South Africans have received a share of R53 billion paid out so far to businesses and employees to counter the devastating impact of the lockdown.
Applications for the extended and last round of Covid-19 Ters relief opened on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 11 November that the benefit would be extended by another month, to October 15.
RELATED: UIF in discussions with Nedlac on whether COVID relief scheme should continue
Now a warning's been sounded that the UIF could collapse if it's forced to further extend the special benefits for South Africans who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi is worried about ordinary fund beneficiaries.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Robert Legh, chairperson of the Labour Workgroup at Business for South Africa (B4SA).
Legh notes that although the UIF's resources have been depleted, this must be seen in terms of the substantial surplus it had earlier in the year.
Some R53 billion has now been expended on the UIF Covid Ters benefit... but it still has a very significant amount of assets... It's well north of R100 billion.Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
We in business and labour have said that the benefit should be extended through to the end of December (but it's now been extended to mid-October).Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
Certainly from what we can see the amount of money being claimed in the more recent months is going down quite significantly... At this stage there are very few industries that are completely closed...Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
But the big unknown of course, and this where the minister is right - we don't know exactly what's coming down the pipeline in terms of people who have actually lost their jobs and are going to make ordinary UIF claims.Robert Legh, Chair - Labour Workgroup at Business for SA
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended
More from Business
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos'
"Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock."Read More
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE).Read More
Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.Read More
Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.Read More
Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
More from Opinion
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt
"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"Read More
'Zondo would lay a complaint with police. They could then arrest Jacob Zuma'
"One can imagine a prosecution for contempt of the Commission," says constitutional expert Michael Osborne.Read More
Takealot is utterly dominant in SA – it may still die at the hands of Amazon
We might want to protect against Amazon coming in to decimate South African eCommerce, warns Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa
A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.Read More
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why
Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).Read More
Make your retirement savings last longer
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.Read More
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads
Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More