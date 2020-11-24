Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports





The Health Department's Port Health Services has confirmed that it will no longer be providing Covid-19 screening services for domestic departures at South Africa's major airports.

Pam Masilela, the Deputy Director of Port Health Services says a decision was then taken to redirect the resources back to international travel following a risk assessment.

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) also tweeted on Tuesday that the additional screening services had been discontinued for domestic flights.

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) also tweeted on Tuesday that the additional screening services had been discontinued for domestic flights with effect from 23 November 2020.

Passengers may now proceed from airline check-in directly to security checkpoints. The core health protocols of masks, distancing and sanitsation remain in place.

Mango airlines also revealed on social media that the domestic Port Health screening would be stopped from 24 November

Domestic Port Health Screening will be stopped as of midnight, 24 November 2020.



Health Questionnaires will therefore not be required from 25th November 2020 onwards for domestic travellers only.



Mango airlines revealed this information on 24 November 2020.

Masilela says the screening of domestic travelers was only done during the peak of the pandemic under level 3, when international travel was still banned.

When international travel resumed on the 1st of October... it resulted in the increased risk of the potential re-importation of Covid-19. Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

We sat back and did a risk assessment. A decision was then taken that we need to redirect the resources that are currently stationed at domestic screening and revert back to our primary mandate. Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

Masilela says domestic travellers will still have their temperature screened before they enter the terminal building.

She says airlines and airport officials may have their own screening measures in place.

Although as a department, we are no longer implementing screening, the airport are still implementing screening. Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

It's an international service that we are providing and the focus is on arriving travelers and departing travelers. Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

