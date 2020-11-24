Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Legal rights and issues within relationships and separation.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Claire Thomson - Head of Family law and CEO: Witz Inc. Attorneys
Today at 21:05
Launch for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Lisa Vetten - project consultant in the Faculty of Humanities at UJ working on a project on gendered violence and
Today at 21:30
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa - from Road Freight Association
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive at Road Freight Association
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international... 24 November 2020 7:50 PM
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year. 24 November 2020 4:13 PM
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema "You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!... 24 November 2020 2:21 PM
View all Local
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday. 24 November 2020 12:18 PM
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt "We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!" 24 November 2020 8:37 AM
'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance After spending more than a year attempting to dodge the commission, Judge Zondo has put former president Jacob Zuma on notice, say... 23 November 2020 5:34 PM
View all Politics
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker). 24 November 2020 7:46 PM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos' "Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock." 24 November 2020 3:34 PM
View all Business
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever. 17 November 2020 11:49 AM
View all Sport
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 20 November 2020 5:56 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace. 19 November 2020 12:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree "The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack. 19 November 2020 11:44 AM
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress. 19 November 2020 10:39 AM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo "You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure." 24 November 2020 9:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports

24 November 2020 7:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Airport heist
domestic travel
airport
Covid-19 screening
Covid-19 screening protocols
Port Health Services
Port Health
domestic travellers
health questionnaire

Health screenings and questionnaires will be scrapped for domestic travellers as the Port Health Services refocus on international flights.

The Health Department's Port Health Services has confirmed that it will no longer be providing Covid-19 screening services for domestic departures at South Africa's major airports.

Pam Masilela, the Deputy Director of Port Health Services says a decision was then taken to redirect the resources back to international travel following a risk assessment.

The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) also tweeted on Tuesday that the additional screening services had been discontinued for domestic flights.

Mango airlines also revealed on social media that the domestic Port Health screening would be stopped from 24 November

Masilela says the screening of domestic travelers was only done during the peak of the pandemic under level 3, when international travel was still banned.

When international travel resumed on the 1st of October... it resulted in the increased risk of the potential re-importation of Covid-19.

Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

We sat back and did a risk assessment. A decision was then taken that we need to redirect the resources that are currently stationed at domestic screening and revert back to our primary mandate.

Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

Masilela says domestic travellers will still have their temperature screened before they enter the terminal building.

She says airlines and airport officials may have their own screening measures in place.

Although as a department, we are no longer implementing screening, the airport are still implementing screening.

Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

It's an international service that we are providing and the focus is on arriving travelers and departing travelers.

Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


24 November 2020 7:50 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Airport heist
domestic travel
airport
Covid-19 screening
Covid-19 screening protocols
Port Health Services
Port Health
domestic travellers
health questionnaire

More from Local

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem

24 November 2020 4:13 PM

Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

malema1jpg

We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema

24 November 2020 2:21 PM

"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

24 November 2020 2:14 PM

Ryan Blumenthal joins CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share his experience as a forensic pathologist working in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman smoking dagga cannabis marijuana joint 123rf

'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'

24 November 2020 1:38 PM

"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refugeesgif

[UPDATED] CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis

24 November 2020 1:26 PM

This article has been updated to reflect that no official agreement has been reached regarding the reintegration of refugees from the Wingfield Military Base and Paint City sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Forest Hill Matrics 1.jpg

DBE investigating second matric exam paper leak

24 November 2020 1:14 PM

The DBE is investigating reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

24 November 2020 12:34 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma

24 November 2020 12:18 PM

DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belhar roof baby B

[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar

24 November 2020 10:48 AM

Firefighters found the woman, about to give birth, on the roof of her house in Belhar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201124-ct-station-deck-edjpg

Station Deck shooting: Links to extortion racket or taxi conflict not ruled out

24 November 2020 10:43 AM

Six men and a woman in a wheelchair were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Station Deck taxi rank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC

Local

This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...

Local

EWN Highlights

The figures which show SA is the most unequal country in the world

24 November 2020 7:31 PM

Nehawu: SA’s outstretched healthcare system won’t survive second COVID wave

24 November 2020 7:28 PM

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

24 November 2020 7:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA