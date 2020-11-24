Covid-19 screening steps eased for domestic travellers at SA airports
The Health Department's Port Health Services has confirmed that it will no longer be providing Covid-19 screening services for domestic departures at South Africa's major airports.
Pam Masilela, the Deputy Director of Port Health Services says a decision was then taken to redirect the resources back to international travel following a risk assessment.
The Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) also tweeted on Tuesday that the additional screening services had been discontinued for domestic flights.
@Airports_ZA can confirm that the @HealthZA has withdrawn health screening services for domestic departure at all international airports with effect from 23 November 2020. For additional information please contact the Department of Health.— Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) November 24, 2020
Passengers may now proceed from airline check-in directly to security checkpoints. We remind passengers that the core health protocols of masks, distancing and sanitsation remain in place.— Airports Company SA (@Airports_ZA) November 24, 2020
Mango airlines also revealed on social media that the domestic Port Health screening would be stopped from 24 November
Please be advised that Domestic Port Health Screening will be stopped as of midnight, 24 November 2020.— FlyMangoSA (@FlyMangoSA) November 24, 2020
Health Questionnaires will therefore not be required from 25th November 2020 onwards for domestic travellers only.
For more info, visit: https://t.co/EHDrARTF6A pic.twitter.com/g69aEK62Xl
Masilela says the screening of domestic travelers was only done during the peak of the pandemic under level 3, when international travel was still banned.
When international travel resumed on the 1st of October... it resulted in the increased risk of the potential re-importation of Covid-19.Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)
We sat back and did a risk assessment. A decision was then taken that we need to redirect the resources that are currently stationed at domestic screening and revert back to our primary mandate.Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)
Masilela says domestic travellers will still have their temperature screened before they enter the terminal building.
She says airlines and airport officials may have their own screening measures in place.
Although as a department, we are no longer implementing screening, the airport are still implementing screening.Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)
It's an international service that we are providing and the focus is on arriving travelers and departing travelers.Pam Masilela, Deputy Director - Port Health Services (Department of Health)
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
WCED urges parents to confirm places with schools amid 2021 admissions mayhem
Parents from across the Western Cape have been urged to confirm their child’s placement for the 2021 school year.Read More
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"Read More
This is the most commonly found item in the pockets of dead South Africans...
Ryan Blumenthal joins CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King to share his experience as a forensic pathologist working in South Africa.Read More
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
[UPDATED] CoCT pleads with national government to engage over refugee crisis
This article has been updated to reflect that no official agreement has been reached regarding the reintegration of refugees from the Wingfield Military Base and Paint City sites.Read More
DBE investigating second matric exam paper leak
The DBE is investigating reports that the Physical Sciences Paper 2 was leaked and circulated before the exam on Monday morning.Read More
'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC
The Western Cape Health Department says it has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.Read More
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.Read More
[PICTURES] Cape Town firefighters deliver baby on a roof in Belhar
Firefighters found the woman, about to give birth, on the roof of her house in Belhar.Read More
Station Deck shooting: Links to extortion racket or taxi conflict not ruled out
Six men and a woman in a wheelchair were injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Station Deck taxi rank.Read More