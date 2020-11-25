WC health authorities concerned by rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations in metro





The Western Cape Health Department has seen an increase in the numbers of active Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in the province.

As of Tuesday 24 November, 904 people have been hospitalised for Covid-19, of which 187 are in ICU or high care.

A week ago, on 17 November, there were 695 hospitalisations of which 126 are in ICU or high care.

Most of the hospitalisations are due to a spike in infections along the Garden Route, specifically in George and Knysna.

Dr. Cloete says health authorities are keeping a close eye on Covid-19 hospitalisations, which have increased at Groote Schuur, Tygerberg, Victoria and Mitchells Plain hospitals.

Particularly worrying to us, is the increase [of hospitalisations] over the last 10 days. It's been a rapid increase. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Very worrying for us is the increase in hospitalisations in the metro, specifically Groote Schuur and Tygerberg Hospital. And then also hospitals like Victoria Hospital and Mitchells Plain Hospital. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr Cloete says officials are tracking where the cases are increasing and boosting hospital capacity in the affected areas.

He says bed capacity in the province is restricted due to the return of other hospital services as well as trauma cases linked to the sale of alcohol.

Dr Cloete says the Brackengate Hospital of Hope and the Covid-19 ward donated by Gift of the Givers at the Lentegeur Hospital can provide roughly 400 extra beds should Covid-19 infections continue to surge in the metro.

We have 400 beds that can be scaled up like the CTICC Hospital of Hope operated at the peak. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

