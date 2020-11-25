Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million
A second-hand McLaren Senna is on sale in South Africa.
Got R29.9 million?
The McLaren Senna is one of the world’s fastest production cars.
There are only 500 of them.
The second-hand one currently on sale in South Africa has only seven kilometres on the clock.
The Senna goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.
It has a top speed of 335 km/h.
John Maytham interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
The cost of this car in South Africa is inflated by almost double because of our very high import taxes. In the UK… it’s a relative bargain at R14 million.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
In the early 90s, the McLaren F1 went on sale for about R10 million. Today it’s worth about R300 million!Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
When Elon Musk sold one of his first companies, he bought a McLaren F1 and totalled it!Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
There’s a local investor who bought two Sennas. I suspect this could be one of them… They’re very difficult to get hold of… It could just be that this owner is taking a chance… It’s a bit sad to buy one of the best cars ever made, and not drive it!Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
You’re looking at quite serious engine issues from around 40 000 kilometres…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
I get to drive everything that hits the market. I recently drove a Jaguar worth R2 million… I can’t imagine a car that costs 10 times as much gives you 10 times the pleasure… it’s obscene… A Cape Town collector paid R80 million for a Pagani Huayra…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
