De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud

25 November 2020 1:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Jacob Zuma
Zuma
Twitter
FW De Klerk
FW De Klerk Foundation
Jacob Zuma Foundation
state capture inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo Commision

Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delays.

The FW de Klerk Foundation issued a statement on Tuesday welcoming the decision of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to take action against former president Jacob Zuma.

Judge Zondo, who chairs the state capture inquiry, will lay a criminal charge against Zuma after he walked out of the inquiry without permission last week.

Zondo plans to approach the Constitutional Court to compel the former head of state to appear before the commission.

RELATED: 'High-stakes game' as Zondo Commission makes major moves against Zuma's defiance

The De Klerk Foundation has commended the latest steps taken by the Zondo Commission to force Zuma to be held accountable.

Legally, it is not open to Mr Zuma simply to excuse himself.

FW de Klerk Foundation

"In what are now widely referred to as "Stalingrad tactics" it appears that Mr Zuma plans to disrupt the state capture commission’s work by launching an endless series of spurious legal challenges and delays", the foundation continues in the statement.

On Twitter, some users have called out De Klerk and his foundation for apparently speaking out of turn.

Earlier this year, the FW de Klerk Foundation came under fire after it issued a statement stating that apartheid was not a crime against humanity as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.

De Klerk later issued an apology and withdrew the statement.

RELATED: 'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks

This week, Twitter users including EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and outspoken media personality Ntsiki Mazwai have slammed the foundation's latest statement regarding Zuma's state capture inquiry appearance.

Here's what some had to say:


