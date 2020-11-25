De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud





The FW de Klerk Foundation issued a statement on Tuesday welcoming the decision of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to take action against former president Jacob Zuma.

Judge Zondo, who chairs the state capture inquiry, will lay a criminal charge against Zuma after he walked out of the inquiry without permission last week.

Zondo plans to approach the Constitutional Court to compel the former head of state to appear before the commission.

The De Klerk Foundation has commended the latest steps taken by the Zondo Commission to force Zuma to be held accountable.

Legally, it is not open to Mr Zuma simply to excuse himself. FW de Klerk Foundation

"In what are now widely referred to as "Stalingrad tactics" it appears that Mr Zuma plans to disrupt the state capture commission’s work by launching an endless series of spurious legal challenges and delays", the foundation continues in the statement.

On Twitter, some users have called out De Klerk and his foundation for apparently speaking out of turn.

Earlier this year, the FW de Klerk Foundation came under fire after it issued a statement stating that apartheid was not a crime against humanity as declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.

De Klerk later issued an apology and withdrew the statement.

This week, Twitter users including EFF's deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and outspoken media personality Ntsiki Mazwai have slammed the foundation's latest statement regarding Zuma's state capture inquiry appearance.

Here's what some had to say:

FW de Klerk & his foundation™ pontificating on accountability when he has NEVER accounted for his crimes & presiding over an illegitimate apartheid state is truly as South African as collusion.



The former president of the Republic of South Africa must account.



So too, Freddie. https://t.co/32l2kp2rbI — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) November 24, 2020

Sit down, De Klerk, apartheid was state capture. We don't have amnesia. — Suntosh Pillay (@suntoshpillay) November 24, 2020

That’s so rich coming from settler de Klerk Foundation. Colonial settlers and invaders are gaining so much confidence under the current establishment. Zuma must be held accountable, and de Klerk too for the murder of our people. https://t.co/IVe6IZB1qy — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) November 24, 2020

My advice for De Klerk is simple.

Keep quiet.

Some of us have Apartheid scars under your leadership. pic.twitter.com/EkxPlWJog1 — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) November 25, 2020

I'm not sure he should be bringing attention to himself..... He hasn't accounted for apartheid murders https://t.co/VWxzxFFctO — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) November 24, 2020

FW de Klerk is so comfortable, he even forgot that he has blood of innocent black people dripping from his hands... — Nkanyiso Mathamba (@D_Great_NkanyiM) November 24, 2020

I can’t believe we allowed the likes of De Klerk to have foundations that think their opinion on politics matters — Sir Lewis Hamilton (@TsikiMabala) November 24, 2020

The question anyone who seeks justice should ask is: When is FW de Klerk - an apartheid leader - going to prison for crimes against humanity?



Living in this colony is painful 😢 https://t.co/TY5MFUVzNR — Kim Heller (@kimheller3) November 24, 2020

I thought FW de Klerk is the one running away from prosecution for running a murderous apartheid government https://t.co/G4t6apNjkv — Lazola Ndamase (@Lazola_Ndamase) November 24, 2020

"Zuma can run but can't hide" ~ De Klerk



Kanti who is in charge of the country, does De Klerk knows something we don't? — Marxist (@Kgomo389) November 24, 2020