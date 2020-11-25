Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront





Ster-Kinekor’s new drive-in theatre at the V&A Waterfront opens on Friday (27 November) with a screening at 7:00 pm of Jiu Jitsu, a new sci-fi release featuring Nicolas Cage battling aliens.

There are no reservations, but the screen is completely visible from all parking spots.

The drive-in cinema features a state-of-the-art LED screen for daytime viewing.

Soundtracks come via your car’s FM radio.

Ticket prices range from R220 per car (one passenger per seat) for older films and R250 per car for new ones.

You can buy snacks ahead of the time, which you can collect upon arrival at the venue.

More upcoming releases

100% Wolf (Saturday, 28 November)

Scoob! (Saturday, 5 December)

The Greatest Showman (Thursday, 10 December)

Avengers: Infinity War (Friday, 11 December)

Toy Story (Saturday, 12 December)

Avengers: End Game (Saturday, 12 December)

The Incredibles (Sunday, 13 December)

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.