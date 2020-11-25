Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront
Ster-Kinekor’s new drive-in theatre at the V&A Waterfront opens on Friday (27 November) with a screening at 7:00 pm of Jiu Jitsu, a new sci-fi release featuring Nicolas Cage battling aliens.
There are no reservations, but the screen is completely visible from all parking spots.
RELATED: Ster-Kinekor may open drive-ins in 'one or two locations where it makes sense'
The drive-in cinema features a state-of-the-art LED screen for daytime viewing.
Soundtracks come via your car’s FM radio.
Ticket prices range from R220 per car (one passenger per seat) for older films and R250 per car for new ones.
You can buy snacks ahead of the time, which you can collect upon arrival at the venue.
More upcoming releases
-
100% Wolf (Saturday, 28 November)
-
Scoob! (Saturday, 5 December)
-
The Greatest Showman (Thursday, 10 December)
-
Avengers: Infinity War (Friday, 11 December)
-
Toy Story (Saturday, 12 December)
-
Avengers: End Game (Saturday, 12 December)
-
The Incredibles (Sunday, 13 December)
Click here for more information and to buy tickets.
More from Business
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years
SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Rand at best level in 9 months
The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped.Read More
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town
"Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.Read More
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)
Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
More from Entertainment
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration
South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut
The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Kwaito star Mshoza passed away
Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi – known as Mshoza - has died. May she rest in peace.Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'
Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.Read More
John Maytham makes guest appearance on TV talk show Tussen Ons
He's always on-air and sometimes on stage, but it's very seldom that we catch a glimpse of radio veteran John Maytham on our TV screens.Read More
Bushiris forfeit both bail and SA residency if they are a no show in court
Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale says if they aren't in court on 19 November, a red alert will be sent to Interpol.Read More
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role
South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye.Read More