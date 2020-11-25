[BREAKING NEWS] Inflation rises to 3.3% in October, a 7-month high
Inflation quickened to 3.3% in October, a seven-month high.
Statistics South Africa measured the “Consumer Price Index” (CPI) at 3% in September.
Business articles that are trending, right now:
-
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
-
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers’ wildly popular Sixty60
-
Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million
Prices of food and alcohol jumped rose by 1.4% between September and October, a 5.4% annual increase.
Annual #CPI #inflation hit a seven-month high in October, registering at 3,3%. This was up from 3,0% in September.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 25, 2020
Listen here for more: https://t.co/M8swkfC8P9#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/T0sJrEvXEs
For more detail, listen to The Money Show between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.
More from Business
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years
SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Rand at best level in 9 months
The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped.Read More
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town
"Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.Read More
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)
Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More