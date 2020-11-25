[BREAKING NEWS] Inflation rises to 3.3% in October, a 7-month high





Inflation quickened to 3.3% in October, a seven-month high.

Statistics South Africa measured the “Consumer Price Index” (CPI) at 3% in September.

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

Business articles that are trending, right now:

Prices of food and alcohol jumped rose by 1.4% between September and October, a 5.4% annual increase.

Annual #CPI #inflation hit a seven-month high in October, registering at 3,3%. This was up from 3,0% in September.



Listen here for more: https://t.co/M8swkfC8P9#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/T0sJrEvXEs — Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 25, 2020

For more detail, listen to The Money Show between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.