Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals
Black Friday in a pandemic is pretty much like any other Black Friday, it just goes on for longer.
Many stores have early discounts and extended deals, forced to apply safety protocols that mitigate personal contact and the mad rush of previous years.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO at Socially Acceptable), asking her about any tech deals worth pursuing.
Some tech-heavy Black Friday highlights
Vodacom – various deals offering discounts on mobile and fixed data
MTN – discounts of up to 47% on fixed data
Rain – “unlimited 4G for phones” for R299 and “unlimited home 5G” at R479 per month for the first three months
Telkom – various deals
Cell C – various deals
Supersonic - 60GB home broadband for R199 per month and uncapped fixed-LTE for R999 per month
Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible… Better grocery prices, better data prices… newer devices…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
I’ve used the Checkers app – it gets you 30 products in 60 minutes. Woolworths now also announced a 60-minute delivery service… Hopefully, they’ll get their five-day turnaround time down to 60 minutes!Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
Mask-wearing is required… but social distancing is not happening.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:29].
