Woman says sexual abuse claims against top swim coach ignored for 17 years

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week. 27 November 2020 6:41 PM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
[JUST IN] Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appe... 27 November 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
View all Politics
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case. 27 November 2020 1:13 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
View all Business
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'. 27 November 2020 7:14 PM
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Woman says sexual abuse claims against top swim coach ignored for 17 years

25 November 2020 5:00 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Sexual abuse
child sexual abuse
SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS
swimming coach
Debbie Wade

A prominent swimming coach has been accused of sexual assault. One of his alleged victims, Debbie Wade, says her attempts to expose him fell on deaf ears for nearly 20 years.

Debbie Wade says she was abused by an elite swimming coach over 40 years ago.

The abuse started in 1979 when she was 10 years old. The alleged perpetrator, described as 'Mr X', was 13 at the time. He was the son of Wade's female swim coach at a Durban swimming club.

Wade says she was groomed and abused as a child swimmer for six years until she was 16.

Another woman referred to as 'Susan' has also come forward about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Mr X.

ALLEGATIONS IGNORED

In 2003, Wade told the then president of KwaZulu-Natal Aquatics about the abuse but nothing came of it.

She tried to report Mr X at the Westville police station in 2004, but she says police dismissed her.

With the support of the Women and Men Against Sexual Abuse (WMACA) protection agency, Wade is pursuing legal action against Mr X.

She reported Mr X to Swimming South Africa (SSA), which conducted its own internal probe this year. However, Wade says SSA won't release the findings of the investigation.

MORE VICTIMS

Wade says she struggled with guilt, shame and confusion for years before first deciding to speak out about her ordeal in the early 2000s.

She sought help from a psychologist and later discovered that her psychologist was treating two young girls who had allegedly been abused by the same Mr X too.

That's when Wade decided to take action. But her attempts to expose Mr X fell on deaf ears for nearly 20 years.

I was 34 at that time, and she was treating a 12 and 13-year-old girl who and suffered the same abuse at his hands.

Debbie Wade

I realised that it was not only me, 24 years later, but Mr X was still continuing this pattern of abuse. That has traumatised me.

Debbie Wade

She says it has been a nightmare telling her story for the past 17 years, trying to find someone who would listen to her.

I've been telling this story for a long time, I just haven't been heard.

Debbie Wade

There's a perception that it's something that I just decided to come forward to talk about 40 years on.

Debbie Wade

Wade says there is a culture that allows predation to thrive in sports.

She says parents, guardians and sports administrators need to safeguard children from abuse.

People say that it takes a village to raise a child, well I say it takes a village to abuse one as well.

Debbie Wade

We need to break the silence around abuse. There's no shame. What these people do to young children - they're the one's that should be carrying the shame.

Debbie Wade

It was a very confusing time for a young child. That's why we need to have strong processes in place to make sure that this type of abuse doesn't happen. That's what I'm calling for.

Debbie Wade

Listen to Debbie Wade tell her story:


25 November 2020 5:00 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Sexual abuse
child sexual abuse
SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS
swimming coach
Debbie Wade

More from Local

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020

27 November 2020 6:41 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tashas-inspired-book

Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook

27 November 2020 4:25 PM

"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190306coligny

[JUST IN] Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder

27 November 2020 1:45 PM

Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dudu Myeni

Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni

27 November 2020 1:15 PM

The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must charge her if she broke the law, says EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ford Family 3

"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister

27 November 2020 1:13 PM

The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wedding-ring-band-vows-marriage-couple-matrimony-anniversary-123rf

Cape Town couple celebrate 70 years of marriage and share secret to wedded bliss

27 November 2020 10:45 AM

Dora Freeman (93), and Benjamin George Freeman (92) celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-safety-protocols-temperature-check-digital-thermometer-mask-black-woman

Here's a look at where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen in the Cape metro

27 November 2020 10:01 AM

There's been a 73% increase in new Covid-19 cases and a 28% increase in new Covid-19 deaths over the last seven days in the Cape metropole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'

27 November 2020 9:24 AM

The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommercejpg

Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy

26 November 2020 7:45 PM

There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

platteklip-robert-van-zyl

Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge

26 November 2020 2:13 PM

A 70-year-old Cape Town father, Robert “Roy” van Zyl, finished his 1000th climb up Table Mountain in under an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road

Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni

Local

"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Trump says he will leave office - if Biden victory is confirmed

27 November 2020 8:01 PM

Makhura: Experts deeply concerned about possible COVID spike in early 2021

27 November 2020 7:10 PM

AfriForum: We have more incriminating evidence against mastermind in Meyiwa case

27 November 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA