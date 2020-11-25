Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
South Africa is renowned across the world for the quality of its wines.
But a homegrown version of tequila is also making its mark.
Capetonian Sarah Kennan started the company La Leona three years ago.
RELATED: Local 100% Agave spirits, La Leona, inspired by Mexico but made in SA
It produces a range of Leonista 100% Karoo agave spirits.
On The Money Show, Kennan explains why the company can't call its award-winning product tequila.
It's a little bit like champagne - you can't call it champagne if it's not made in France... You can't call it tequila if it's not made in Tequila town in MexicoSarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona
We call it 100% agave spirit.Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona
Not being able to market the spirit as, simply, tequila is a challenge she acknowledges.
But everybody who knows a good-quality tequila or mescal knows that it is 100% agave spirit.... When they see 'agave spirit' they usually know that it's indicative of being tequila or mescal.Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona
Asked about the distinctive branding, Kennan says they wanted an African look inspired by Mexico.
Getting the product recognised internationally is about education, she says.
Kennan changed the way she perceives and drinks tequila on her own trip to Mexico.
It's no longer a shooter experience; it's slow-sipping like a whiskey; it's like making beautiful margaritas.Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona
I wanted to bring that same culture that I was inspired by to South Africa, and make it in a traditional way.Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona
We're always trying to change people's experience around tequila... It's a positive experience.Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona
Cultivating the plants for use is an 8-12 year process, but completely worth it says Kennan.
The spirit you get from the agave is very unique, very high energy. What's great about the plant is it grows in arid conditions... It grows symbiotically with wild animals or sheep... The farmers in the Karoo grow it as an emergency food for the animals...Sarah Kennan, Founder - La Leona
For more info on the Leonista range, visit www.leonista.myshopify.com.
Listen to the conversation with Kennan in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
More from Business
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years
SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Rand at best level in 9 months
The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped.Read More
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town
"Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.Read More
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)
Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
The cows are coming to save us
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
More from Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week.Read More
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook
"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.Read More
[JUST IN] Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder
Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni
The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must charge her if she broke the law, says EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Cape Town couple celebrate 70 years of marriage and share secret to wedded bliss
Dora Freeman (93), and Benjamin George Freeman (92) celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week.Read More
Here's a look at where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen in the Cape metro
There's been a 73% increase in new Covid-19 cases and a 28% increase in new Covid-19 deaths over the last seven days in the Cape metropole.Read More
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge
A 70-year-old Cape Town father, Robert “Roy” van Zyl, finished his 1000th climb up Table Mountain in under an hour.Read More
More from World
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible
Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all in Scotland.Read More
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60
The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion
The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.Read More
It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree
"The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack.Read More
[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes
Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.Read More
[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'
A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.Read More
Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'
Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.Read More
Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine
The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air
The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook
"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)
Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.Read More
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts
Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB).Read More
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals
"Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible," says Nazareen Ebrahim. "Better data prices, newer devices…"Read More
Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million
It is, relatively speaking, peanuts. "A Cape Town collector paid R80m for a Pagani Huayra," says motoring journo Ciro de Siena.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
Pick n Pay promises 'lots of deals' this Black Friday and 'no chaos'
"Obviously, one day is never going to work," says Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw. "We have lots of deals and lots of stock."Read More
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you'
"Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga."Read More
Capitec Bank/FNB 'virtual card': Use it! It’s just safer - tech journo
"You have no reason not to use Capitec Bank or FNB’s virtual card," says tech journo Nafisa Akabor. "It’s way more secure."Read More