EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges
Parliament is charging 16 EFF MPs with contempt for the 2019 incident when they tried to prevent Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget vote speech.
It’s taken 16 months to get here and EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the court challenge may delay the process even further.
Parliament’s powers and privileges committee has been holding a disciplinary hearing for the EFF MPs this week but they have shown the committee the middle finger.
RELATED: Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?
The EFF MPs’ lawyer says they will be taking court action to challenge rules of Parliament and the Powers and Privileges Act, which form the basis of the disciplinary hearings.
The EFF claim that the hearing by Parliament's powers and privileges committee is illegitimate, Ndenze reports.
The EFF has basically abandoned the hearing today... They walked out and withdrew from the process.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
The matter will most likely be delayed further.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
They are going to take the rules of Parliament to court as well as the Powers and Privileges Act that Parliament is relying on.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
They say they don't want to legitimate an illegitimate process.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
The party is taking Parliament to court, but the process continues nonetheless.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
FROM THE ARCHIVES: EFF disrupts Gordhan in Parliament
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Politics
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday.Read More
'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape
The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.Read More
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud
Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delays.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"Read More
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.Read More
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt
"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"Read More