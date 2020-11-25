EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges





Parliament is charging 16 EFF MPs with contempt for the 2019 incident when they tried to prevent Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget vote speech.

It’s taken 16 months to get here and EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze says the court challenge may delay the process even further.

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee has been holding a disciplinary hearing for the EFF MPs this week but they have shown the committee the middle finger.

The EFF MPs’ lawyer says they will be taking court action to challenge rules of Parliament and the Powers and Privileges Act, which form the basis of the disciplinary hearings.

The EFF claim that the hearing by Parliament's powers and privileges committee is illegitimate, Ndenze reports.

The EFF has basically abandoned the hearing today... They walked out and withdrew from the process. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

The matter will most likely be delayed further. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

They are going to take the rules of Parliament to court as well as the Powers and Privileges Act that Parliament is relying on. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

They say they don't want to legitimate an illegitimate process. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

The party is taking Parliament to court, but the process continues nonetheless. Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter

