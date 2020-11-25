Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60
Diego Maradona is revered as one of the greatest football players of all time.
The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.
The BBC reports that Maradona had surgery for a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.
Maradona famously captained Argentina when it beat West Germany to win the 1986 World Cup.
He scored what become known as the 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.
Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA— Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020
Instagram | Leo Messi: A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I take all the cute moments lived with him and wanted to take advantage to send condolences to all his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/uHSFt6NhCo— Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) November 25, 2020
The soccer world has lost a legend in Diego Maradona, who has died at the age of 60.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2020
He played in 4 World Cups with Argentina, leading them to a title in 1986 while winning the Golden Ball.
He won 9 club titles, including leading Napoli to its 1st league title in 1986-87. pic.twitter.com/RT0o5TBICR
