Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week. 27 November 2020 6:41 PM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
Cape Town couple celebrate 70 years of marriage and share secret to wedded bliss Dora Freeman (93), and Benjamin George Freeman (92) celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week. 27 November 2020 10:45 AM
View all Local
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
View all Politics
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Rand at best level in 9 months The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped. 26 November 2020 2:10 PM
View all Business
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'. 27 November 2020 7:14 PM
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
World

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60

25 November 2020 8:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Football
Diego Maradona
Argentinia
Diego Maradona dies

The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Diego Maradona is revered as one of the greatest football players of all time.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The BBC reports that Maradona had surgery for a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.

Diego Maradona in Russia on September 30, 2010. Image: 123rf

Maradona famously captained Argentina when it beat West Germany to win the 1986 World Cup.

He scored what become known as the 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.


25 November 2020 8:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Football
Diego Maradona
Argentinia
Diego Maradona dies

More from Sport

Lewis-Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion

23 November 2020 2:12 PM

The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon statue shit pixabay

Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

17 November 2020 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon pixabay

Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m

17 November 2020 11:49 AM

Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Newlands Rugby Stadium Wikimedia Commons

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

14 November 2020 10:00 AM

That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab golfer Jon Rahm hole-in-one at practice week The US Masters

[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one

11 November 2020 10:48 AM

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fat kid child overweight obese obesity 123rf

Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research

6 November 2020 10:04 AM

Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket-ball-sport-123rfjpg

Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time'

26 October 2020 1:13 PM

New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty boxing ring surrounded by spectators 123rf 123rfSport

On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title

20 October 2020 10:13 AM

Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

monica-lennonjpg

Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible

26 November 2020 5:55 PM

Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all in Scotland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

leonistajpg

Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila

25 November 2020 7:56 PM

Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lewis-Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion

23 November 2020 2:12 PM

The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sad tired santa claus father christmas 123rf

It’s 2020, so New York unveils a bare, sad looking Rockefeller Christmas tree

19 November 2020 11:44 AM

"The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause," quips New Yorker Liam Stack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Vogue YouTube Channel Harry Styles

[PHOTOS] Pop star Harry Styles in dress for Vogue challenges gender stereotypes

19 November 2020 10:39 AM

Social media has had strong feelings about Styles's Vogue cover photo wearing a beautiful dress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'

19 November 2020 10:21 AM

A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-logo-high-e1477757975960jpg

Here today, gone tomorrow...Twitter launches new 24 hour 'Fleets'

18 November 2020 2:12 PM

Comms expert Nazareen Ebrahim guides CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit through the ins and outs of Twitter's latest feature, the 'Fleet'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton wide 123rf

Dolly Parton partly funded Moderna’s 94.5% effective Covid-19 vaccine

18 November 2020 10:26 AM

The country music legend-of-legends donated more than R15 million towards the development of the effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jmjpg

[LISTEN] John Maytham issues R10 000 bet to Trump supporter live on air

17 November 2020 4:50 PM

The broadcaster was responding to a message in which the listener claimed Donald Trump would be sworn in as president in January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road

Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni

Local

"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Trump says he will leave office - if Biden victory is confirmed

27 November 2020 8:01 PM

Makhura: Experts deeply concerned about possible COVID spike in early 2021

27 November 2020 7:10 PM

AfriForum: We have more incriminating evidence against mastermind in Meyiwa case

27 November 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA