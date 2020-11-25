Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60





Diego Maradona is revered as one of the greatest football players of all time.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The BBC reports that Maradona had surgery for a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency.

Diego Maradona in Russia on September 30, 2010. Image: 123rf

Maradona famously captained Argentina when it beat West Germany to win the 1986 World Cup.

He scored what become known as the 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Instagram | Leo Messi: A very sad day for all Argentines and football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I take all the cute moments lived with him and wanted to take advantage to send condolences to all his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/uHSFt6NhCo — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) November 25, 2020