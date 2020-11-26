Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jane Ginsberg - Volunteer at TEARS
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Ntando Makhubela
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ntando Makhubela
Today at 07:40
Honest chocolate
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Anthony Gird - Director at Honest Chocolate
Today at 08:40
Proteas vs England
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 08:50
1001 SA stories
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Shehnaz Cassim-Moosa - Founder at 1001 South African Stories
Today at 09:10
Profile: Kamini Pather
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kamini Pather - Owner and Chef at Fudy
Today at 09:45
Give her a crown
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020 Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week. 27 November 2020 6:41 PM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
[JUST IN] Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appe... 27 November 2020 1:45 PM
View all Local
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
View all Politics
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case. 27 November 2020 1:13 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
View all Business
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'. 27 November 2020 7:14 PM
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak

26 November 2020 9:10 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Panda
Eastern Cape
Knysna
Mossel Bay
Cape Town
East London
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
covid-19 in eastern cape
Pandemic Data and Analytics
covid-19 in western cape
second wave
COVID-19 second wave
covid-19 in Garden Route
Piet Streicher

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics).

The resurgence of Covid-19 is now well-entrenched in these parts of South Africa:

  • Cape Town metro

  • Mossel Bay to East London (and a bit inland from there)

  • Eastern Cape

In the past week, the Western Cape has seen a 52% rise in new infections, with widespread community transmission once again firmly entrenched.

New infections in George and Knysna have exceeded the peak of the first wave.

Christmas 2020.

Recently published related articles:

In the last 24-hours, 3250 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in South Africa.

Millions of South Africans typically travel around the country in December; a huge concern when considering how well established the second wave of infections may be in a few weeks from now.

Refilwe Moloto asked Panda (Pandemic Data and Analytics) member Piet Streicher how concerned we should be.

Streicher reckons that areas hard-hit during the July peak may be less affected this time around.

However, rural areas in the Eastern Cape, largely spared earlier this year, should keep us up at night.

We saw a resurgence in the Eastern Cape. Numbers have been going up there for at least a month… it’s starting to slowly return to the Cape Town metropolitan area.

Piet Streicher, member - Pandemic Data and Analytics

Test positivity rates – all the way from Mossel Bay to East London – is back up to 30%, close to what it was during the peak in July. Test positivity rates in the Western Cape are also increasing again…

Piet Streicher, member - Pandemic Data and Analytics

A lot of people will travel from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape, and back again…

Piet Streicher, member - Pandemic Data and Analytics

Test positivity rates is a very reliable metric… it gives you an accurate picture of where the hotspots are… currently, all the way from Mossel Bay to East London, and a bit inland from there as well…

Piet Streicher, member - Pandemic Data and Analytics

We’re seeing a pattern. Areas that were very hard hit in June and July are coming off lighter this time around. Areas that were hit lightly, are coming off worse.

Piet Streicher, member - Pandemic Data and Analytics

Immunity builds up slowly… and it’s not permanent…. But it’s the primary thing that slows down the disease; the fact that the susceptible population is getting smaller… The transmission potential of the disease is lower now than in April or May…

Piet Streicher, member - Pandemic Data and Analytics

… the load on the hospitals will be lower in the Cape metropolitan areas. Rural areas in the Eastern Cape that were hit lightly in June and July will have a bigger problem this time around.

Piet Streicher, member - Pandemic Data and Analytics

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


26 November 2020 9:10 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Panda
Eastern Cape
Knysna
Mossel Bay
Cape Town
East London
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
covid-19 in eastern cape
Pandemic Data and Analytics
covid-19 in western cape
second wave
COVID-19 second wave
covid-19 in Garden Route
Piet Streicher

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Friends wearing face mask covid-19 elbow greeting 123rf

South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask!

25 November 2020 9:14 AM

"We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

[WATCH] 'They die, gasping for air, saying Covid-19 isn’t real'

19 November 2020 10:21 AM

A traumatised nurse explains how some hospitalised Covid-19 patients cling – to the death – to the belief it’s all a hoax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends wearing face mask covid-19 elbow greeting 123rf

Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi

12 November 2020 9:26 AM

It’s summer; we’re lucky. Avoid indoor gatherings, or keep them small and well-ventilated, suggests Prof Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Statue of Liberty wearing a surgical mask US USA American flag covid-19 123rf

US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high

11 November 2020 3:29 PM

More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rain drops glass window 123rf

Gloomy England goes into hard lockdown

5 November 2020 9:05 AM

"I’m speaking to you from my solitary confinement prison cell, six hours into our lockdown," says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toilet paper panic buying 123rf

We’ve got you back(side), toilet roll maker assures panic-buying Brits of supply

3 November 2020 10:11 AM

The Brits are panic-buying toilet paper. Again. This time, however, there are 100 million rolls of “white gold” on standby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road

Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni

Local

"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Trump says he will leave office - if Biden victory is confirmed

27 November 2020 8:01 PM

Makhura: Experts deeply concerned about possible COVID spike in early 2021

27 November 2020 7:10 PM

AfriForum: We have more incriminating evidence against mastermind in Meyiwa case

27 November 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA