WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde
Winde and a team of experts will meet again on Friday to discuss an effective strategy to combat the Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape.
He says they will discuss the option of localised 'lockdowns' as part of a Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' model.
A circuit-breaker is a tight set of restrictions implemented to reverse the tide of the virus and bring the number of cases down. The rules are typically implemented for a limited amount of time.
We have got that strategy meeting coming back together again on Friday to see what it is that we can do.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We've seen around the world people looking at isolating towns or small regions.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Since the start of November, Covid-19 hospitalisations across the province have increased by 63%. The private sector has increased by 94%, while the public sector has increased by 39%.
In the last 24-hour reporting period alone, the number of people being hospitalised for Covid-19 increased by a staggering 54 people.
RELATED: WC health authorities concerned by rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations in Cape metro
Winde says the provincial government will be getting tougher on people who disobey Covid-19 safety regulations.
He has instructed authorities to drastically increasing high-visibility enforcement of Covid-19 regulations to help slow down the spread of the virus.
We've called on our law enforcement officials to move away from their normal jobs and get more focused on congestion and people breaking the rules or too many people in business facilities.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We've got to slow it down. We've flattened it before, we have to flatten it again. The numbers are all going in thr wrong direction. We've got to act fast.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
RELATED: 'The numbers are just going up' - Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations rise in WC
Winde has urged members of the public, businesses and other organisations to report violations of Covid-19 protocols.
He's also encouraged people to scale down or postpone year-end functions and festive celebrations across the province.
If you are planning an event or end-of-year Christmas party, please rather try and defer it. If you do have to have it, have it outside and have fewer people.. because we cannot afford to go into a lockdown.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We all need to work together.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Listen to Premier Alan Winde in conversation with John Maytham:
RELATED: Local travellers warned to be vigilant as cases spike along Garden Route
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete has confirmed that health authorities are looking at possible restrictions around movement, particularly as cases spike along the Garden Route.
Dr Cloete will be among the officials who are expected to meet with Premier Winde on Friday afternoon to devise a Covid-19 resurgence response plan.
That's what the Premier will be considering... We will be advising the Premier on Friday afternoon. We will be looking at... being circumspect about our movement.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to Dr Keith Cloete in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
