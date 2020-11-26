'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape





The man is out on R20,000 bail and is expected to be back in the dock in January 2021.

The PEC member was arrested in September for raping his twin daughters after the incident was reported to police in July.

The man has not been named in order to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

Last month, he received a hero’s welcome from members of the community and the ANC when he was released on bail, according to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga ANC has defended the move to reinstate the rape-accused man.

This comes just after President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to implement measures to eradicate gender-based violence in the country.

Gender activist and researcher Lisa Vetten says this is an example of mixed messaging from the governing party.

If you're talking about trying to seriously tackle gender-based violence, then you have to be consistent in every single case. Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Vetten says there may be a broader problem within the ANC around gender-based violence.

She claims that there are other senior ANC officials accused of sexual harassment in the Mpumalanga who've been promoted and had their charges dropped in the past.

"It gives you a sense that there is a broader rot going on in the party", says Vetten, one of South Africa's leading scholars on violence against women.

She says the PEC member accused of raping his daughters was also accused of rape eight years ago, although the charges were dropped.

This particular individual has a previous charge of rape against him from 2012 which was also withdrawn. Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Cynicism is setting in around the sincerity of the ANC, who are also the government, to be able to do anything effectively about gender-based violence. Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

These sorts of circumstances are the test of exactly how strong the commitments of society or political society of addressing the problem in their ranks. Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Quite clearly, as far as they [the ANC] are concerned, there are two standards of justice. One for them, and one for the rest of us. Lisa Vetten, Research associate - Wits Institute For Social Economic Research (Wiser)

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: