Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)





WeThinkCode_ is a computer programming school that teaches young South Africans how to code, for free.

Anyone between the ages of 17 and 35 may apply.

No matric or computer skills are required.

Applicants, if selected, get a tuition-free two-year programming course.

About 98% of WeThinkCode’s students find permanent employment upon graduating – at an average starting salary of R240 000 per year.

Right now, WeThinkCodeis offering 300 fully sponsored learnerships for its NQF-5 programming course in 2021.

It is also seeking small and medium-sized companies who need skilled, junior software developers to join its SME Placement Programme, which places its students as interns.

Kieno Kammies interviewed WeThinkCode’s Rachel Bolton and Dylan Richts.

The idea is to… bridge the digital skills gap and enhance employability… If you’ve got the brains, you’ve got a space with us. No matric necessary… if you pass our test… we love you, and we want you! Rachel Bolton, WeThinkCode_

Python is a very accessible language… Rachel Bolton, WeThinkCode_

We’re not looking at your education results… You can learn along the way… You don’t have to rely on maths you learn in High School… Rachel Bolton, WeThinkCode_

We want to make a direct link to business… into full-time employment… Our students come with little or no work experience… With South Africa’s youth unemployment… how do you move people rapidly into jobs? Dylan Richts, WeThinkCode_

Not all small businesses are able to afford the skills we’re developing… If you’re looking to host our students… reach out to us… Dylan Richts, WeThinkCode_

Whether your children or siblings, if you know about people who are looking for this opportunity… sign up! There’s nothing to lose! Rachel Bolton, WeThinkCode_

