Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge





It took Van Zyl just 56 minutes to complete his 1000th climb on Sunday 22 November. Check out the Facebook post here.

The Goodwood resident says he did his first climb on the 1st of January in 2002 with his daughter.

Since then, he's used his weekends and public holidays to conquer the mountain's different hiking routes.

The former marathon runner says he loves a good challenge and has enjoyed some friendly competition with younger hikers as well as monitoring the progress of his times.

He says putting on his hiking boots has become a great way to stay fit and reduce stress in his life.

After his 1000th climb, the 70-year-old says he's hitting the reset button and starting back at 1.

I'm 70. I'm still feeling strong and very fit... The mountain has kept me very fit and healthy, it takes all the stress away. Robert van Zyl

I hike on my own. I haven't missed a weekend or a public holiday. Robert van Zyl

The idea came to me gradually. It's not like you wake up one morning and decide that you're going to 100 or 200 summits. You just go climb. Robert van Zyl

I would do various routes... and then I ended up only doing Platteklip Gorge in the last 10 years because I got a year-long ticket for the cablecar. Robert van Zyl

Van Zyl says he has kept a log of each of his trips up the mountain each year.

He adds that the Table Mountain Cableway should also have a record of every time he has ridden back down from the top.

I would climb and then ride down with the cablecar to save on my knees because going down is not all that great exercise. Robert van Zyl

I've got a log for every climb I have done, it's all written down and my family can vouch for it. Robert van Zyl

