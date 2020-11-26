Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament
The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), a lesser-known political party established in 2018.
ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula filed the no-confidence motion in February, before the Covid-19 lockdown began.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has now agreed for the debate to be held next Thursday (3 December), according to EWN Parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis.
The no-confidence motion is linked to the allegations that Ramaphosa misled Parliament about donations made to his CR17 campaign.
Pundits say the motion has little chance of success because the ATM only holds two seats in the 400-member National Assembly,
Even with support from other opposition parties, the ANC still holds the majority with 230 of the 400 seats.
More from Politics
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape
The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.Read More
EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges
The EFF MPs who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech plan to challenge the legislation and rules of Parliament in court.Read More
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud
Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delays.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"Read More
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.Read More
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt
"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"Read More