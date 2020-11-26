Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament





The motion was filed by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), a lesser-known political party established in 2018.

ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula filed the no-confidence motion in February, before the Covid-19 lockdown began.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has now agreed for the debate to be held next Thursday (3 December), according to EWN Parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis.

The no-confidence motion is linked to the allegations that Ramaphosa misled Parliament about donations made to his CR17 campaign.

Pundits say the motion has little chance of success because the ATM only holds two seats in the 400-member National Assembly,

Even with support from other opposition parties, the ANC still holds the majority with 230 of the 400 seats.