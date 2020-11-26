South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years
South Africa’s inflation rate rose to 3.3% in October (from 3% in September), a seven-month high.
The increase was mainly driven by food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Lester Kiewit asked agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher what he expects for food prices in the coming months.
Laubscher does not expect food prices to increase rapidly over the short- to medium term, mainly due to excellent agricultural production.
Related articles:
-
South Africa’s farms are producing near-record amounts of food right now
-
Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices
Farmers are price takers… they can’t pass higher costs on…Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
Wheat… the coming harvest will be the biggest one in many years… Summer crop projections look excellent! … There is no pressure on supplies…Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
Consumers will stretch their rands… a major part of our population will suffer higher inflation than the official rate… in excess of 10%...Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
You can outperform any price increase through clever buying… Maybe after Christmas, you have more money in your pocket than a year ago.Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
Don’t blame the farmers [for high food prices] …Dr Kobus Laubscher, agricultural economist - Agility Agriculture
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
"Business" articles trending on CapeTalk, right now:
-
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals
-
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required
-
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront
More from Business
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
Rand at best level in 9 months
The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped.Read More
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town
"Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.Read More
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)
Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
The cows are coming to save us
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More