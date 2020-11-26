It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
The state capture commission heard testimony on Wednesday detailing dodgy dealings by IT giant EOH Holdings.
ENS Forensics director Stephen Powell said EOH paid ANC officials to get contracts.
The company also hid donations to the party by paying an intermediary company (Mfundi Mobile Networks) to pass the money on to the ANC.
It was the current Group CEO of EOH that appointed ENS Forensics to investigate the company's dealings with government bodies.
Stephen van Coller joined EOH as CEO in September 2018.
He's called on corporate South Africa to play its part in ending the scourge of corruption.
[Corruption] steals the very essence of what a lot of people in this country fought for for so long. They fought for equality and corruption steals this equality from their fingertips.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
Bruce Whitfield interviews van Coller on The Money Show.
He talks about the extent of the corruption that was uncovered at EOH.
I had no idea that there was going to be systematic stealing from the company and systematic bribery and corruption...Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
My biggest thing was, how do we save the 10,000 jobs at EOH? It's a great company that does great business and there were a few rogue employees who were intent on stealing as much money as they could!Stephen Van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
There was not the proper governance and control that you would expect in a listed company, especially if you think a listed company is using pensioners' money to actually grow themselves...Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
This allowed these people to steal money and nearly brought EOH to its knees.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
Van Coller says a new board and new management decided on complete transparency and helped turn the company around.
When the Zondo Commission approached him for specific information he was impressed by the background work it had already done.
They'd clearly done a lot of digging and it was very easy to say yes.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
We'd already given the information to the authorities - the Hawks, the SIU, the police force...Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
For me it was just a massive relief because we had spent a lot of time... making sure we can get rid of the people, but we sat with this information for a year-and-a-half. It's quite a big weight on your shoulders.Stephen van Coller, Group CEO - EOH
Listen to the fascinating interview in the audio below:
This article first appeared on 702 : It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
