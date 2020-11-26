Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
There's another row brewing between the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) and the outspoken CEO of Sygnia, Magda Wierzycka.
It once again includes Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, which aims to safeguard clients' retirement savings through responsible fund management.
RELATED: Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accuses IRR of bullying her
RELATED: Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Since the tabling of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in October, National Treasury has apparently done a u-turn on allowing a higher ratio of offshore investments for pension funds.
Wierzycka says this is a result of Asisa members demanding the suspension of Treasury's circular.
Asisa issued a media release on Thursday in which CEO Leon Campher states that the association's always supported exchange control relaxation.
The SARB circular was positive in that it removed the inconsistent treatment of inward listed instruments depending on whether they were equity, debt, ETFs or derivatives. However, pension funds are still required to comply with prudential requirements applicable to their investments, namely Regulation 28.Leon Campher, CEO - Association for Savings and Investment SA
Campher says Asisa engaged with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) simply to gain clarity on behalf of member companies.
But the contentious circular was clear, insists Wierzycka.
"It basically reclassified all ETFs (exchange traded funds) which are linked to foreign assets."
Bruce Whitfield interviews both Wierzycka and Campher on The Money Show.
It reclassified it from being a foreign asset to being a domestic asset and it further stated that the following categories of investors could now invest in these instruments without restriction.Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia Limited
It suddenly opened the potential for savers to earn some real returns.Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia Limited
We didn't as Sygnia try and interpret the circular - we went to the top pensions fund lawyer in South Africa... and we got a very comprehensive legal opinion of how it worked in combination with existing Regulation 28.Magda Wierzycka, CEO - Sygnia Limited
According to Wierzycka, the withdrawal of the circular was as a direct result of lobbying by large asset managers through Asisa.
The association should consult with its members, of whom Sygnia is one, she says.
But just "a few" members got together to write the letter to the FSCA.
Campher says it wasn't only individual asset managers that approached Asisa.
It's not just about Regulation 28. It's about life office assets, CIS assets...Leon Campher, CEO - Association for Savings and Investment SA
They don't believe that the intention was from the circular that you're now able to externalize 100% of the assets... They were saying it's responsible before we launch product to actually get clarity...Leon Campher, CEO - Association for Savings and Investment SA
Are local asset managers panicking about an implosion of the JSE? asks Whitfield.
Campher says emphatically: "There is no conspiracy here."
Listen to Wierzycka's argument in detail below:
Listen to Campher's argument here:
This article first appeared on 702 : Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
More from Business
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years
SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Rand at best level in 9 months
The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped.Read More
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town
"Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.Read More
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)
Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
The cows are coming to save us
The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More
More from Politics
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday.Read More
'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape
The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.Read More
EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges
The EFF MPs who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech plan to challenge the legislation and rules of Parliament in court.Read More
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud
Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delays.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"Read More
'No one is above the law' Nadel supports criminal charges against Zuma
DCJ Zondo is pursuing criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma after he walked out of the commission on Thursday.Read More
Our most pivotal witness is not coming! Hear us, urgently! – Zondo to ConCourt
"We’re in an extraordinary situation," says Karyn Maughan (News24). "This is nail-biting stuff!"Read More