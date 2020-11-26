Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
GBV: Tech-based jewellery safety solution to GBV
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Sibongile Tito - Doctor at Benedictine Hospital and tech social entrepreneur at ...
Today at 05:10
Acting mayor on the possibility of level 3 lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thsonono Buyeye - Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor at ...
Today at 05:46
Sports Recap: South Africa vs England
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Stuart Hess - Sports reporter at Independent Newspapers
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Auctioneers kept busy with restaurants closing down
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Steph Olivier - Director and auctioneer at High Street Auctioneers
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Make your money last this Dezemba
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Moyane v Gordhan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Lecturer In Dept Of Political at Unisa
Today at 07:20
Down Syndrome teen robbed, murdered on birthday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phillip Bam - Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
The ANC's Achilles heel: the branch structure
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Keith Gottschalk, Prof - Political Scientist and ANC Member
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasseman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Home
arrow_forward
World

Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible

26 November 2020 5:55 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Scotland
periods
pads
tampons
Sanitary Products
period poverty
Monica Lennon
Period Products Bill

Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all in Scotland.

Monica Lennon spearheaded the campaign for free period products in Scotland which started in 2016.

Scotland has now passed a bill that will make period products such as tampons and pads free for all who need them.

Lennon formally introduced the bill to the Scottish Parliament in April 2019.

On Tuesday evening, the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) bill was officially passed. The Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of it.

Tampons and menstrual pads will be freely available in all public buildings, including schools, libraries, swimming pools, and universities.

The law follows a pilot project in which period products were made available at some schools and colleges.

Lennon says the bill is a great step for gender equality and she hopes that other countries around the world will follow suit in supporting period dignity.

Around 1 in 5 women and girls across the UK have experienced period poverty, she tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to finally end period poverty in Scotland. Image: @MonicaLennon7/Twitter

The campaign started in 2016 when I was first elelcted to the Scottish Parliament. I've been campaigning with young people's organisations, with women and girls, trade unionists, charities, and teachers.

Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

It's felt like a long time coming. Women and girls have been campaigning on these issues for generations. It feels like a real step forward for gender equality.

Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

What the bill does is that it makes it a legal requirement, not just a policy.

Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

No one should miss out on their education because of monthly periods.

Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

Listen to Monica Lennon in conversation with John Maytham:


