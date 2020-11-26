Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible





Monica Lennon spearheaded the campaign for free period products in Scotland which started in 2016.

Scotland has now passed a bill that will make period products such as tampons and pads free for all who need them.

Lennon formally introduced the bill to the Scottish Parliament in April 2019.

On Tuesday evening, the Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) bill was officially passed. The Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of it.

Thank you to everyone who has campaigned for period dignity and to my MSP colleagues for backing the Bill tonight.



A proud day for Scotland and a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved. #freeperiodproducts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/NC3e97jPuQ — Monica Lennon (@MonicaLennon7) November 24, 2020

Tampons and menstrual pads will be freely available in all public buildings, including schools, libraries, swimming pools, and universities.

The law follows a pilot project in which period products were made available at some schools and colleges.

Lennon says the bill is a great step for gender equality and she hopes that other countries around the world will follow suit in supporting period dignity.

Around 1 in 5 women and girls across the UK have experienced period poverty, she tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to finally end period poverty in Scotland. Image: @MonicaLennon7/Twitter

The campaign started in 2016 when I was first elelcted to the Scottish Parliament. I've been campaigning with young people's organisations, with women and girls, trade unionists, charities, and teachers. Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

It's felt like a long time coming. Women and girls have been campaigning on these issues for generations. It feels like a real step forward for gender equality. Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

What the bill does is that it makes it a legal requirement, not just a policy. Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

No one should miss out on their education because of monthly periods. Monica Lennon, Member of the Scottish Parliament

