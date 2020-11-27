Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'





Next week is going to be tough on President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be fighting fires on several fronts, including having to fend off a vote of no confidence brought against him by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The Constitutional Court will scrutinise CR17 donations.

On Thursday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane continued to defend her appeal of a judgment by the Pretoria High Court against her, that set aside her report on Ramaphosa’s fundraising campaign.

The justices of the apex court have questioned the rationality of Mkhwebane's report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Refilwe Moloto asked Sanusha Naidoo (senior research associate at the Institute for Global Dialogue) what this means for the President.

Naidoo discussed the Public Protector’s argument, calling it “interesting”.

The Public Protector is making an interesting argument… Sanusha Naidoo, senior research associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

… what intrigues me about this case, we vote for a party, not a President… All these grey areas… must give us clarity… Sanusha Naidoo, senior research associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

I’m curious about how this came to be. Was it really about that, or was there something else at play? … Sanusha Naidoo, senior research associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

Do they [ATM] realistically think they’re going to get a two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass that motion of no confidence… Is this for optics? To create a credibility challenge to the President? … All of this seems to be more about optics… as the country moves towards the 2021 election. Sanusha Naidoo, senior research associate - Institute for Global Dialogue

