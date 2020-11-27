Here's a look at where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen in the Cape metro
This is according to a Covid-19 update issued by the Western Cape government on Thursday 26 November 2020.
RELATED: WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde
Earlier this week, Premier Alan Winde confirmed that there is an established Covid-19 resurgence in the province, primarily driven by a spike in cases in the Garden Route and the Cape Metro.
A resurgence is when the number of active cases increases, week-on-week, by more than 20%.
There is also now established community transmission of the virus again in this province, which means that it is spreading within communities at a faster rate.
RELATED: WC health authorities concerned by rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations in Cape metro
In the Cape metro, the Southern suburbs, Mitchells Plain, and Khayelitsha have recorded the greatest number of new cases this week.
Western Cape officials believe that gatherings at social events and non-compliance at shopping centres are contributing to the rise in new cases.
Here's a breakdown of the new cases in each subdistrict over the past seven days:
New cases per subdistrict in the Metropole over the last 7 days:
New deaths per subdistrict in the Metropole over the last 7 days:
