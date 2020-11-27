Cape Town couple celebrate 70 years of marriage and share secret to wedded bliss
The Kraaifontein couple tied the knot on 25 November 1950, just four months after they met at a church choir practice. She was 22 and he was 21.
They were first featured on Independent Media reflecting on their 70 years of everlasting love.
Benjamin Freeman says the secret to wedded bliss is mutual respect and always honouring their wedding vows.
The couple has nine children, 19 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. They hope to instill their faith and family values in all their offspring.
Benjamin spoke to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about his marriage and years of growing love.
It was very exciting. I had another opportunity to be 21 again!Benjamin Freeman
In 1950 I was in love with her, but now I'm madly in love with her.Benjamin Freeman
Dora and I decided that we want the marriage... and children. And to make our children happy, we must show them throughout our life how it is done.Benjamin Freeman
Listen to on Benjamin Freeman chat to Pippa Hudson:
