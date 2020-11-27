Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni
The State Capture Commission will lay a criminal complaint against former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni for revealing the identity of a protected witness, said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday.
Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, who is covering the story.
Ngatane discussed the criminal complaint in detail, the Commission’s fast-approaching conclusion in March 2021, and attempts by Zondo to move things along, despite the many obvious attempts to stymie him.
The criminal complaint will only be laid once the Commission’s legal team and the secretary have taken instruction from the Deputy Chief Justice…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must now investigate… and charge her if she did [break the law] …Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
We’re seeing him putting his foot down more… He won’t get another extension; he has very limited time to conclude his work…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
Yesterday, the former Transnet treasurer refused to answer questions that clearly implicated him… he knows there’s hard proof available to the Commission.Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - EWN
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
