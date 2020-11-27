Covid-19 resurgence: Every Tom, Dick and Siyabonga is about to hit the road





Covid-19 is resurging in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

New infections in George and Knysna is now exceeding the peak of the first wave.

Premier Alan Winde and a team of experts met on Friday to discuss an effective strategy to combat the second wave of community transmissions, which is now once again firmly entrenched.

There are major concerns about the millions of people who are expected to travel around the country over the December festive season.

Lester Kiewit asked Dr Thobile Mbengashe (Chief Director for HIV and Aids at the National Department of Health) what the plans are for the imminent mass interprovincial movement of people.

Thobile Mbengashe is a special advisor to Oscar Mabuyane, Premier of the Eastern Cape.

Masks, handwashing… if you’re travelling by taxi, bus or with people in a car… Dr Thobile Mbengashe, Chief Director for HIV And Aids - National Department of Health

… it’s not only seatbelts and license. They’ll also ascertain if you’re wearing a mask… Dr Thobile Mbengashe, Chief Director for HIV And Aids - National Department of Health

Taxi and bus drivers shouldn’t allow passengers to board without a mask. Once in the taxi… you may not take your mask off… Dr Thobile Mbengashe, Chief Director for HIV And Aids - National Department of Health

If you don’t feel well, stay at home… If you think you’ve been exposed, get a test… Dr Thobile Mbengashe, Chief Director for HIV And Aids - National Department of Health

The issue for us is to protect the rural areas and small towns… Dr Thobile Mbengashe, Chief Director for HIV And Aids - National Department of Health

[We need] strong enforcement of the 10:00 pm curfew in the Eastern Cape… Dr Thobile Mbengashe, Chief Director for HIV And Aids - National Department of Health

Listen to the interview in the audio below.