Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook





Natasha Sideris is the founder and managing director of the trendy restaurant group Tashas.

Tashas has 18 restaurants in South Africa and eight in the UAE. Sideris recently bought back control of her restaurant empire.

RELATED: Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

She's just launched a coffee table book called Tashas Inspired, which is described as a celebration of food and art.

The book contains seven themed chapters with their own menus and a specially curated Spotify playlist. Sideris also colours the book with some of her personal stories.

Image: tashascafe.com

Initially, Sideris says she was determined to steer clear of the food industry. She completed a BA degree in Psychology at Wits University.

When her father opened the Fishmonger in Rivonia, she worked as a part-time waiter while studying towards her degree.

In 1995 she joined the Fishmonger group. She managed the restaurant for two years, before being appointed Front of House Training Manager at the company’s Head Office.

She later joined the Nino's restaurant group before opening her fist Tashas café in Atholl Square in Sandton.

The restaurant entrepreneur chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about her journey in the food biz and the launch of her new coffee table book.

Truth be told, it's a very difficult industry to be in and there are so many variables, but if you've got a love of people, a love of food, and an addition to a bit of an adrenaline rush, then you're the right person for the food industry. Natasha Sideris, Founder and managing director - Tashas

Watching my dad in restaurants while growing up wasn't easy. We'd barely see him. Natasha Sideris, Founder and managing director - Tashas

I never imagined that it would be what it is today. Natasha Sideris, Founder and managing director - Tashas

I feel that restaurants should be a place where people come to connect with each other and that's exactly what a restaurant is; it's a place to rest. Natasha Sideris, Founder and managing director - Tashas

Listen to the businesswoman on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: