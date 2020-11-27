Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration
The project features artists such as Manu WorldStar, Makhadzi, Thomas Chauke, Russian Army and DJ Mfundhisi.
Madjozi is back with her high energy lyrics and eclectic sound! The colourful artist announced the release of her mixtape on Friday.
'What A Life' comes two years after her highly-praised 2018 debut album, 'Limpopo Champions League'.
Madjozi rose to global fame with her single 'John Cena' last year. The viral song inspired an online dance challenge and led to a number of international TV moments.
RELATED: Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it
Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Wegerif, has become famous for celebrating her cultural heritage with her unique music and Xitsonga rap lyrics.
The Tsonga musician made history as the first female artist from South Africa to win a BET Award for Best International Act in 2019.
WATCH: SA's Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena while performing her hit
When asked about the pressure to release hit after hit, Madjozi says her only mission is to remain authentic.
The breakthrough artist says she'll stay true to herself and keep making music that makes people happy.
WATCH: John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
What made us start is making people happy and making people dance and that's what we'll keep doing.Sho Madjozi, rapper
There was quite a big year for me with that [John Cena] song.Sho Madjozi, rapper
I started making music four years ago, I haven't stopped since my first song. I took it [the lockdown] as a well-needed break and a chance to complete some projects.Sho Madjozi, rapper
Listen to the artists in conversation with John Maytham:
