Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jane Ginsberg - Volunteer at TEARS
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Ntando Makhubela
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ntando Makhubela
Today at 07:40
Honest chocolate
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Anthony Gird - Director at Honest Chocolate
Today at 08:40
Proteas vs England
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 08:50
1001 SA stories
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Shehnaz Cassim-Moosa - Founder at 1001 South African Stories
Today at 09:10
Profile: Kamini Pather
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kamini Pather - Owner and Chef at Fudy
Today at 09:45
Give her a crown
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration

27 November 2020 7:14 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Artist
album
rapper
Sho Madjozi
What A Life

South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.

The project features artists such as Manu WorldStar, Makhadzi, Thomas Chauke, Russian Army and DJ Mfundhisi.

Madjozi is back with her high energy lyrics and eclectic sound! The colourful artist announced the release of her mixtape on Friday.

'What A Life' comes two years after her highly-praised 2018 debut album, 'Limpopo Champions League'.

Madjozi rose to global fame with her single 'John Cena' last year. The viral song inspired an online dance challenge and led to a number of international TV moments.

RELATED: Sho Madjozi officially drops viral hit 'John Cena' and shares inspo behind it

Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Wegerif, has become famous for celebrating her cultural heritage with her unique music and Xitsonga rap lyrics.

The Tsonga musician made history as the first female artist from South Africa to win a BET Award for Best International Act in 2019.

WATCH: SA's Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena while performing her hit

When asked about the pressure to release hit after hit, Madjozi says her only mission is to remain authentic.

The breakthrough artist says she'll stay true to herself and keep making music that makes people happy.

WATCH: John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single

What made us start is making people happy and making people dance and that's what we'll keep doing.

Sho Madjozi, rapper

There was quite a big year for me with that [John Cena] song.

Sho Madjozi, rapper

I started making music four years ago, I haven't stopped since my first song. I took it [the lockdown] as a well-needed break and a chance to complete some projects.

Sho Madjozi, rapper

Listen to the artists in conversation with John Maytham:


