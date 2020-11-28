Streaming issues? Report here
'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination

28 November 2020 8:07 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Oscar
Film
Academy Award
Mary Twala
2021 Oscars
This Is Not a Burial It's a Resurrection
Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese
This Is Not A Burial
Jerry Mofokeng

'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.

The Lesotho film will have a week-long run on the big screen in SA, in order to qualify for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards,

This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection will be screened from Friday 27 November until Friday 4 December at Ster Kinekor Tygervalley in Cape Town and Ster Kinekor Sandton in Johannesburg.

Directed by Mosotho filmmaker, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, the visually striking drama explores themes of displacement and death.

Veteran South African actor Jerry Mofokeng is the film’s brilliant narrator. Mofokeng says the film is laced with poetic language and captivating imagery.

The film tells the story of a grieving mother in the Lesotho highlands who must come to terms with her son's death and the prospect of being forcibly removed from her village.

The film’s protagonist, Mantoa is played by the late veteran actress Mary Twala who died in July this year.

Twala's character vehemently protests the forced removals from the village, with its large burial grounds.

RELATED: 'She was a magnificent performer' - Sello Maake ka-Ncube remembers Mary Twala

Dams have to be built and villages have to be moved out of their places. One of the sensitive questions [in the film] is: what do you do with the graves?

Jerry Mofokeng, Veteran actor

It erupts into some sort of resistance from the people led by Mary Twala's role.

Jerry Mofokeng, Veteran actor

It's written in this high poetic Sesotho, allow me to say Shakesperean Sesotho.

Jerry Mofokeng, Veteran actor

What he [Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese] did with the visuals and the sound is beautiful.

Jerry Mofokeng, Veteran actor

This Is Not a Burial has had a successful run on the international festival circuit.

The film won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival and the Artistic Bravery and Direction Award at the Durban International Film Festival.

Listen Jerry Mofokeng in conversation with Africa Melane:


