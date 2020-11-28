10 Cape Town beaches keep Blue Flag status





Mayor Dan Plato has welcomed the Blue Flag accreditation for the 2020/21 season awarded by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA).

The City is pleased to once again receive this recognition. Being able to retain the status of all 10 Blue Flag beaches can be attributed to the work of our environmental staff, who have ensured the quality and cleanliness of these beaches have been consistently maintained. These spaces are especially important as we head into the summer months, enabling residents to enjoy nature and the ocean, while being able to safely social distance in line with Covid-19 regulations Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor

Cape Town has for many years boasted the most Blue Flag beaches with full status in South Africa.

Beaches that received Blue Flag status are Bikini Beach, Camp’s Bay, Clifton fourth beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Mnandi, Muizenberg, Strandfontein and Silwerstroom.

In addition to the 10 beaches that received Blue Flag status the City of Cape Town received a special 10 year award recognition for Silwerstroom strand.

The Blue Flag season will run from 1 December 2020 to 31 January 2021 for Bikini Beach, Clifton Fourth beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Mnandi, and Silwerstroom, the City announced in a statement.

Camps Bay, Muizenberg and Strandfontein will have an extended season until 31 March 2021. The Blue Flag applicable times at all of these beaches is from 10:00 to 18:00 daily.