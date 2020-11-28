Meet Ntando Makhubela, the inspiring student doctor who's fulfilling his dreams
Former petrol attendant Ntando Makhubela is fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a doctor.
Makhubela, who hails from Mpumalanga, is part of a group of South African students who are training to become medical doctors in Cuba.
After matriculating with excellent results, he was excited about pursuing his dreams.
But Makhubela did not receive an offer to study medicine. Instead, he was accepted to study a Bachelor of Sciences, a degree which he had to abandon because of financial difficulty.
He says he opted to find a job because he did not want to remain dependent on his parents.
While working as a petrol attendant at an Engen near Nelspruit, Makhubela met someone who told him about the Cuban medical training programme.
That's how the 23-year-old was awarded a scholarship to study medicine in Cuba.
Makhubela tells CapeTalk that the untimely death of his grandmother inspired him to want to change lives.
Now the top achiever is in his fifth year of the medical programme in Cuba and is fluent in Spanish.
Makhubela chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about adjusting to life in Cuba and his life long dream to pursue a career in medicine.
On a normal day, you have to be at the hospital by 8am. Everyone beds allocated to them in the ward.Ntando Makhubela
We check our patients and when the doctor comes, we have to give our reports and we get marked for that. We also have classes.Ntando Makhubela
I believe I'm fluent [in Spanish] now... The first few weeks were very difficult because I didn't understand a word... It was such a culture shock for me. I overcame all that, and now I'm like a Cuban.Ntando Makhubela
I didn't know anyone who was a doctor growing up.... what motivated me to want to become one was the death of my grandmother.Ntando Makhubela
I always wanted to become a doctor one day. I didn't see myself becoming anything else in life.Ntando Makhubela
Listen to his inspiring story on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week.Read More
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook
"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.Read More
Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder
Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni
The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must charge her if she broke the law, says EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Cape Town couple celebrate 70 years of marriage and share secret to wedded bliss
Dora Freeman (93), and Benjamin George Freeman (92) celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week.Read More
Here's a look at where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen in the Cape metro
There's been a 73% increase in new Covid-19 cases and a 28% increase in new Covid-19 deaths over the last seven days in the Cape metropole.Read More
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
Capetonian (70) completes his 1000th climb up Table Mountain’s Platteklip Gorge
A 70-year-old Cape Town father, Robert “Roy” van Zyl, finished his 1000th climb up Table Mountain in under an hour.Read More