I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series
The docu-series "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius is directed by BAFTA-award winning director Daniel Gordon.
It's a four-part documentary on the Bladerunner's life which is currently airing on ESPN (DStv channel 218).
Featuring interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story, the film recounts Pistorius’s fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the wee hours of 14 February 2013 in his home in Pretoria.
Gordon says he approached both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families before developing the docu-series.
He says he was determined to take a fact-based and balanced approached to re-tell the Oscar Pistorius story, featuring interviews with credible journalists and members of both the Pistorius and Steenkamp families.
Gordon says he also interviewed a number of people who had never spoken publicly about the story before. Some of the interviews didn't make it to the final cut.
The UK-based director says he was determined to make sure that Reeva's voice was heard.
He chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about the making of the four-year-project.
I just thought the opportunity to tell a story as big as this and as long as this was just too good to turn down. It had so many layers to it.Daniel Gordon, Director
It's much more than a sports story.Daniel Gordon, Director
I was really mindful of Reeva Steenkamp and her memory.Daniel Gordon, Director
There are 65 people that are actually on camera and there are another 55 people that were interviewed who didn't make the cut. We spoke to the same number off the record, for various reasons.Daniel Gordon, Director
I make films primarily about sports personalities, but it's always about the human story.Daniel Gordon, Director
The four-part documentary series premieres weekly from Thursday 19 November at 20:00 on ESPN (DStv 218) with repeats each Sunday at 20:00 from 22 November.
The series will also be available on DStv Catch Up, as well as the ESPN Player App.
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
