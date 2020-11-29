'This will become a sacred space' - Philisa Abafazi Bethu opens family centre
Lucinda Evans founded PAB in 2008, running the organisation for abused women and children from her home for eight years.
Evans recalls how survivors would take refuge in her home and in her children’s room.
The Lavender Hill activist always dreamed of having a family centre to help bring healing to her community, and 12 years later it has become a reality.
The (PAB) family centre has been built from colourful shipping containers that are stretched across the field at Sullivan Park in Retreat.
The multi-functional centre will provide a safe house, admin offices, meeting rooms, a community hall, after-care centre, a neighbourhood watch and emergency rooms.
Evans says the safe house shelter is for mothers and children and LGBTQIA+ survivors of rape.
She adds that PAB will also offer services and interventions for men and young boys for a holistic approach to tackling gender-based violence.
The centre was made possible through the support and funding from Queen Silvia of Sweden and the World Childhood Foundation.
Evans chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about the "sacred space" and her life as a community and women's rights activist.
It wasn't easy, it was a struggle.Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu
One day, I sat on the floor in the garage and I wrote on a piece of paper; I dreamed what a family centre would look like. A family centre where men and women and children to come. Where there would be services, and interventions, and a start to healing families.Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu
We [Philisa Abafazi Bethu] spent eight years in my house, and or eight years my family didn't have a home. We lovingly sacrificed our family home. There are more times than I can remember where the four of us slept in my bed because we had survivors sleeping in my children's rooms.Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu
On that where we built [the family centre], a woman was raped. There was gangsterism. There was drug-dealing. We are turning that negative space into a positive space. This will become a sacred space, a healing space.Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Listen to Lucinda Evans in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:
Listen to Lucinda Evans in conversation with John Maytham:
More from Local
Meet Ntando Makhubela, the inspiring student doctor who's fulfilling his dreams
From a petrol attendant to a medical student, Ntando Makhubela shares his story.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week.Read More
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook
"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.Read More
Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder
Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni
The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must charge her if she broke the law, says EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Cape Town couple celebrate 70 years of marriage and share secret to wedded bliss
Dora Freeman (93), and Benjamin George Freeman (92) celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this week.Read More
Here's a look at where Covid-19 cases and deaths have risen in the Cape metro
There's been a 73% increase in new Covid-19 cases and a 28% increase in new Covid-19 deaths over the last seven days in the Cape metropole.Read More
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More