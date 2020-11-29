Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021





Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched this week at a star-studded event in Johannesburg.

The cookbook contains delicious ideas and recipes for people to be inspired by.

Somizi says his Instagram followers encouraged him to start creating original dishes when he began posting meals on his page about two years ago.

The multi-talented star says cooking is a therapeutic experience for him. He likens the kitchen to his playground and says it is a space where he is free to make mistakes.

The TV host has credited his late father for his cooking skills.

His father, actor Ndaba Mhlongo, was a chef at BlueWaters Hotel in Durban back in the 1980s before venturing into the entertainment industry.

Somizi has confirmed to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that he will be opening a restaurant next year!

The cookbook inspiration came from my Instagram followers after I started posting every meal that I cooked, and that was way before the TV show. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

The book is for people who are scared of the kitchen and who should be okay with making mistakes in the kitchen. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

The kitchen is yours, why should you be scared of a place that you live in? You must enjoy it. Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

The kitchen is therapeutic... It's a place where we can all be kids... Cook with your heart and love will go on! Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

_Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef _will be available at all CNA stores from 3 December for R295.

Follow Somizi on Instagram to find out more about his book tour.

Listen to the media personality on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: