Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz
Steph Olivier is an auctioneer and director at High Street Auctioneers. He talks to Refilwe Moloto about the volume of restaurant and catering equipment being auctioned off from businesses that have closed to Covid-19 lockdown.
About 120 restaurants have not been able to survive the lockdown. We are currently closing about 2 restaurants a week.Steph Olivier, Director and auctioneer - High Street Auctioneers
Most equipment is being bought by new businesses planning to open a restaurant in a similar area nearby.
The catering equipment on auction from all the businesses that have closed is also being bought up by South Africans who Olivier says are thinking creatively.
South Africans are thinking out of the box and buying, for example, a coffee machine or buying an ice-cream machine to turn it into a small business.Steph Olivier, Director and auctioneer - High Street Auctioneers
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye says tavern owners have volunteered to only sell liquor for takeaway amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Pressure on WC public sector 'ramps up' as Covid-19 hospitalisations keep rising
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete says officials are preparing for a rapid increase in hospitalisations in the public health sector.Read More
Search for missing lifeguard continues at Muizenberg Beach
Authorities have resumed the search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg Beach on Monday morning.Read More
Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain
'It was all about his chain, they took his chain and afterward they fight with him, and stabbed him,' says Mikyle's mom.Read More
'This will become a sacred space' - Philisa Abafazi Bethu opens family centre
Community activist Lucinda Evans officially opened the doors of the Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) Family Centre this week, bringing to life a decade-long dream.Read More
Meet Ntando Makhubela, the inspiring student doctor who's fulfilling his dreams
From a petrol attendant to a medical student, Ntando Makhubela shares his story.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week.Read More
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook
"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.Read More
Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder
Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni
The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must charge her if she broke the law, says EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
More from Business
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister
The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy
There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years
SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher.Read More
Rand at best level in 9 months
The last time the rand was this strong against the dollar was in February, about a month before things went utterly pear-shaped.Read More
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town
"Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris.Read More
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)
Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating.Read More
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints
The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More