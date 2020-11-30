Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz





Steph Olivier is an auctioneer and director at High Street Auctioneers. He talks to Refilwe Moloto about the volume of restaurant and catering equipment being auctioned off from businesses that have closed to Covid-19 lockdown.

About 120 restaurants have not been able to survive the lockdown. We are currently closing about 2 restaurants a week. Steph Olivier, Director and auctioneer - High Street Auctioneers

Most equipment is being bought by new businesses planning to open a restaurant in a similar area nearby.

The catering equipment on auction from all the businesses that have closed is also being bought up by South Africans who Olivier says are thinking creatively.

South Africans are thinking out of the box and buying, for example, a coffee machine or buying an ice-cream machine to turn it into a small business. Steph Olivier, Director and auctioneer - High Street Auctioneers

