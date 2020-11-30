Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain





Mikyle Bruiners from Grassy Park was killed on his 17th birthday, for a chain given to him by his biological father who he also only met for the first time on the very day he was murdered. The teen had Down's Syndrome.

It was all about his chain. They were robbing him for his chain. They took his chain and afterward they fight with him, they shouted and stabbed him. Charlene Bruiners, Mother of Mikyle Bruiners

Bruiners says her husband and brother were also stabbed.

She says Mikyle was all dressed up for his birthday wearing his chain.

He saw his father for the first time in 17 years yesterday. Charlene Bruiners, Mother of Mikyle Bruiners

Philip Bam of spokesperson for Grassy Park CPF speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the brutal robbery and murder of the teen.

He says the levels of violence in Parkwood Estate, where this latest tragedy occurred, has to stop.

This cycle of violence must stop. Philip Bam, Spokesperson - Grassy Park CPF

Bam says the CPF is working closely with police monitoring the progress of the case.

Community members were reporting where these suspects were but no arrests have yet been made. Philip Bam, Spokesperson - Grassy Park CPF

He says they encourage police to carry out stop and search procedures. Many youngsters in the area carry weapons, he says.

There are far too many of these dangerous weapons around. Philip Bam, Spokesperson - Grassy Park CPF

The youngsters will tell you it is to protect themselves but it is being used to rob and kill and hurt other people. Philip Bam, Spokesperson - Grassy Park CPF

Listen to Charlene Bruiners and Philip Bam below: