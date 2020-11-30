'When branches in a political party fizzle out it is a matter of concern'





Does the fate of ANC leadership actually lie in the hands of its branches? After all, don't they elect and get rid of those in and out of favour through much wheeling and dealing.

Professor Keith Gottschalk suggests this system may be broken.

He talks to Refilwe Moloto.

It is important in any political party to have vibrant branches because this is where grassroots democracy can occur for all who want to do more than vote once every 2.5 years. And at least Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Branches are given the opportunity annually to submit policy resolutions. which are sent to the ANC National Elective Conference, he adds.

When branches fizzle out, whether it be the ANC, DA, or any party, this is a matter of concern. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

The ANC has 600,000 members which is South Africa's biggest party. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Typically about 15 - 20 out of the plus-minus 100 members of a branch would attend any particular meeting. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

ANC membership is largest in Gauteng, he notes.

The ANC is probably at its smallest in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Gottschalk acknowledges there are serious allegations made in the media against Deputy President David Mabuza as well as ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

The momentum against Ace Magashule has been building up. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Magashule came in with a huge majority when he was elected at the Nasrec conference but the more and more allegations of corruption against him and now formal charges by the prosecution amounts to a huge lot of mud in the face. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Does the mud stick though, asks Refilwe?

Certainly, each of the factions organisers demonstrations to give an appearance of support outside the courts when someone is accused of corruption, fraud, or similar crimes.. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

You're talking about a demonstration of 600 members out of 600,000. It is very, very tiny in practice and of course, there is huge silent disapproval by far more members. Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Listen to Prof Gottschalk below: