'When branches in a political party fizzle out it is a matter of concern'
Does the fate of ANC leadership actually lie in the hands of its branches? After all, don't they elect and get rid of those in and out of favour through much wheeling and dealing.
Professor Keith Gottschalk suggests this system may be broken.
He talks to Refilwe Moloto.
It is important in any political party to have vibrant branches because this is where grassroots democracy can occur for all who want to do more than vote once every 2.5 years. And at leastProfessor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
Branches are given the opportunity annually to submit policy resolutions. which are sent to the ANC National Elective Conference, he adds.
When branches fizzle out, whether it be the ANC, DA, or any party, this is a matter of concern.Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
The ANC has 600,000 members which is South Africa's biggest party.Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
Typically about 15 - 20 out of the plus-minus 100 members of a branch would attend any particular meeting.Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
ANC membership is largest in Gauteng, he notes.
The ANC is probably at its smallest in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape.Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
Gottschalk acknowledges there are serious allegations made in the media against Deputy President David Mabuza as well as ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.
The momentum against Ace Magashule has been building up.Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
Magashule came in with a huge majority when he was elected at the Nasrec conference but the more and more allegations of corruption against him and now formal charges by the prosecution amounts to a huge lot of mud in the face.Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
Does the mud stick though, asks Refilwe?
Certainly, each of the factions organisers demonstrations to give an appearance of support outside the courts when someone is accused of corruption, fraud, or similar crimes..Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
You're talking about a demonstration of 600 members out of 600,000. It is very, very tiny in practice and of course, there is huge silent disapproval by far more members.Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member
Listen to Prof Gottschalk below:
More from Politics
Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye says tavern owners have volunteered to only sell liquor for takeaway amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments.Read More
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO
Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption.Read More
Ramaphosa faces no-confidence motion in Parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership in Parliament next week Thursday.Read More
'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape
The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping his two daughters.Read More
EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges
The EFF MPs who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech plan to challenge the legislation and rules of Parliament in court.Read More
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud
Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delays.Read More
Reserve Bank warns of dire consequences for SA if govt goes into debt distress
The creditworthiness of banks and insurers will be among the casualties. Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman (Denker).Read More
We'll fight Saps! We'll go to their homes and fight them there! – Julius Malema
"You are not going to threaten the police and think they’ll stand back," warned Minister Bheki Cele. "Use your tools of the trade!"Read More