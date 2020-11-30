'When branches in a political party fizzle out it is a matter of concern'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Oink! the Perfect Pork Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Billy Forssman
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Credit Blacklisting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw
Nicolene Schoeman Louw office
Today at 14:40
1 December is #GivingTuesday
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jannie Smith
Today at 14:50
Music with Gigi Lamayne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gigi Lamayne
Today at 15:10
Daily Maverick; Another Bell Pottinger-style nuclear charm offensive planned for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Daily Maverick
Today at 15:20
The Eastern Cape is in deep crisis says Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 15:40
Permission given for schools to implement “automatic progression” in the foundation phase
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Senior Researcher in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University, Director of Funda Wanda
Today at 15:50
What are you legally allowed to remove from a hotel room?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 16:10
Pravin Gordhan vs Tom Moyane at State Capture Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 16:20
The work never stops: Celebrating the frontline heroic people who are fighting against Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sizeka Juqu - Nurse Sister in the Covid-19 ICU at Groote Schuur
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
"As ANC ethics plumb new depths, we have to demand better" - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 17:20
Daily Maverick: Gender games: The complex issue of sport categories and why they matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 17:46
Daily Maverick: Eskom served with summons for criminal prosecution on charges of air pollution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Serial entrepreneur, Ian Fuhr launches Hatch Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Hatch Institute
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 50 People that F***** South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhnegu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lentswe Bhengu
30 November 2020 9:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Political scientist and ANC member Professor Keith Gottschalk says it's in vibrant branches where grassroots democracy occurs.

Does the fate of ANC leadership actually lie in the hands of its branches? After all, don't they elect and get rid of those in and out of favour through much wheeling and dealing.

Professor Keith Gottschalk suggests this system may be broken.

He talks to Refilwe Moloto.

It is important in any political party to have vibrant branches because this is where grassroots democracy can occur for all who want to do more than vote once every 2.5 years. And at least

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Branches are given the opportunity annually to submit policy resolutions. which are sent to the ANC National Elective Conference, he adds.

When branches fizzle out, whether it be the ANC, DA, or any party, this is a matter of concern.

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

The ANC has 600,000 members which is South Africa's biggest party.

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Typically about 15 - 20 out of the plus-minus 100 members of a branch would attend any particular meeting.

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

ANC membership is largest in Gauteng, he notes.

The ANC is probably at its smallest in the Western Cape and the Northern Cape.

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Gottschalk acknowledges there are serious allegations made in the media against Deputy President David Mabuza as well as ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

The momentum against Ace Magashule has been building up.

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Magashule came in with a huge majority when he was elected at the Nasrec conference but the more and more allegations of corruption against him and now formal charges by the prosecution amounts to a huge lot of mud in the face.

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Does the mud stick though, asks Refilwe?

Certainly, each of the factions organisers demonstrations to give an appearance of support outside the courts when someone is accused of corruption, fraud, or similar crimes..

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

You're talking about a demonstration of 600 members out of 600,000. It is very, very tiny in practice and of course, there is huge silent disapproval by far more members.

Professor Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist and ANC Member

Listen to Prof Gottschalk below:


