Search for missing lifeguard continues at Muizenberg Beach





The lifeguard disappeared in the surf on Saturday afternoon.

He apparently fell off a rescue sled being towed by a jet ski while on route to assist a kite surfer in distress off St James.

It's believed that the lifeguard was knocked off the rescue sled, approximately 50 to 100 metres offshore, and he then disappeared in the water.

The popular beach was closed to swimmers on Sunday, however, authorities have not yet been able to trace him.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has been leading the search together with officials from the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue Service, Disaster Risk Management, and Emergency Medical Services.

"The City will do everything possible to find our lifeguard, and to assist his colleagues, family and friends during this difficult time", councillor Zahid Badroodien said in a statement.