Search for missing lifeguard continues at Muizenberg Beach

Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - Oink! the Perfect Pork Cookbook
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Billy Forssman
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Credit Blacklisting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw
Nicolene Schoeman Louw office
Today at 14:40
1 December is #GivingTuesday
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jannie Smith
Today at 14:50
Music with Gigi Lamayne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gigi Lamayne
Today at 15:10
Daily Maverick; Another Bell Pottinger-style nuclear charm offensive planned for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Daily Maverick
Today at 15:20
The Eastern Cape is in deep crisis says Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 15:40
Permission given for schools to implement “automatic progression” in the foundation phase
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull - Senior Researcher in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University, Director of Funda Wanda
Today at 15:50
What are you legally allowed to remove from a hotel room?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 16:10
Pravin Gordhan vs Tom Moyane at State Capture Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 16:20
The work never stops: Celebrating the frontline heroic people who are fighting against Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sizeka Juqu - Nurse Sister in the Covid-19 ICU at Groote Schuur
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
"As ANC ethics plumb new depths, we have to demand better" - Lindiwe Mazibuko
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindiwe Mazibuko
Today at 17:20
Daily Maverick: Gender games: The complex issue of sport categories and why they matter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist
Today at 17:46
Daily Maverick: Eskom served with summons for criminal prosecution on charges of air pollution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Serial entrepreneur, Ian Fuhr launches Hatch Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Hatch Institute
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 50 People that F***** South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhnegu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lentswe Bhengu
Search for missing lifeguard continues at Muizenberg Beach

30 November 2020 9:55 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
NSRI
Muizenberg beach
Lifeguards
lost at sea
rescue operation
St James Beach
search
missing lifeguard

Authorities have resumed the search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg Beach on Monday morning.

The lifeguard disappeared in the surf on Saturday afternoon.

He apparently fell off a rescue sled being towed by a jet ski while on route to assist a kite surfer in distress off St James.

It's believed that the lifeguard was knocked off the rescue sled, approximately 50 to 100 metres offshore, and he then disappeared in the water.

The popular beach was closed to swimmers on Sunday, however, authorities have not yet been able to trace him.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has been leading the search together with officials from the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue Service, Disaster Risk Management, and Emergency Medical Services.

"The City will do everything possible to find our lifeguard, and to assist his colleagues, family and friends during this difficult time", councillor Zahid Badroodien said in a statement.


More from Local

SAB beer crates

Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor

30 November 2020 12:44 PM

Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye says tavern owners have volunteered to only sell liquor for takeaway amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital oxygen mask anesthesia nurse doctor medical team icu covid-19 123rf

Pressure on WC public sector 'ramps up' as Covid-19 hospitalisations keep rising

30 November 2020 11:35 AM

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete says officials are preparing for a rapid increase in hospitalisations in the public health sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mikyle-bruinersjpg

Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain

30 November 2020 7:50 AM

'It was all about his chain, they took his chain and afterward they fight with him, and stabbed him,' says Mikyle's mom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffee machine espresso restaurant catering 123rf

Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz

30 November 2020 6:32 AM

Auctioneer Steph Olivier says they are currently closing about 2 restaurants a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

philisa-abafazijpg

'This will become a sacred space' - Philisa Abafazi Bethu opens family centre

29 November 2020 10:31 AM

Community activist Lucinda Evans officially opened the doors of the Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) Family Centre this week, bringing to life a decade-long dream.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ntando Makhubela

Meet Ntando Makhubela, the inspiring student doctor who's fulfilling his dreams

28 November 2020 9:45 AM

From a petrol attendant to a medical student, Ntando Makhubela shares his story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020

27 November 2020 6:41 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tashas-inspired-book

Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook

27 November 2020 4:25 PM

"I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190306coligny

Supreme Court of Appeal overturns convictions of duo in Coligny murder

27 November 2020 1:45 PM

Two men convicted of the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coligny have had their convictions overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dudu Myeni

Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni

27 November 2020 1:15 PM

The Deputy Chief Justice is saying police must charge her if she broke the law, says EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

