Pressure on WC public sector 'ramps up' as Covid-19 hospitalisations keep rising





A total of 1,104 people have been hospitalised for Covid-19 across the province. 242 of those hospitalisations are along the Garden Route and 724 of them are in the Cape metro, Dr. Cloete tells CapeTalk.

A total of 142 are currently in ICU or high care.

Dr Cloete says Covid-19 hospital admissions in the private sector surpassed those in the private sector over the weekend.

This comes as the Western Cape deals with a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.

The Western Cape's rolling seven-day average has risen to 6,400 cases in the past week. This is compared to 3,200 cases in the seven-day period prior to that.

In the Garden Route, the seven-day average is now 2,645 cases. That's compared to 1,190 cases in the preceding seven days.

In the Cape metro, the seven-day average is 2,900. In the previous seven-day period, cases were at 1,600.

The big concern is the hospitalisations... We're up to 1,104 in hospital... It's 578 in the public sector and 526 in the private sector. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

When the public sector overtakes the public sector, that's when pressure on the public sector ramps up and we've crossed that line over the weekend. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

In the metro, hospitals like Groote Schuur and Tygerberg have started filling up very quickly. The ICU Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr Cloete has called on business and members of the public to act responsibly and in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.

Premier Alan Winde adds that the provincial government will be getting tougher on people who disobey Covid-19 safety regulations.

Winde has instructed authorities to drastically increasing high-visibility enforcement of Covid-19 regulations to help slow down the spread of the virus.

We are using law enforcement in a different way and I've asked them to have a look at different mechanisms around roadblocks, liquor inspections and how we zoom in on places that aren't following the rules, restaurants, clubs, and pubs. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

