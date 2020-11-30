[WATCH] Kavaan the elephant begins his journey to freedom
After a long global campaign Kavaan the elephant is finally leaving his lonely life where he spent many years in a zoo to a wildlife sanctuary where he will live with fellow elephants.
Global Animal Welfare organsation Four Paws has been at the heart of the operation to move 'The World's Loneliest Elephant' Kavaan from Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary in Siem Reap on 30 November.
The rescue of Kaavan was Four Paws first elephant transfer by air. Worldwide, only a handful of adult elephants have been relocated by plane.
36-year-old Kaavan had to be prepared for his departure, by the team, consisting of veterinarians and elephant experts, who spent about three months in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.
Three times a day, the team practiced with Kaavan the safe and stress-free entry and exit into and from the transport crate, which weighs around four tonnes, explains the rescue organsation.
Kaavan came to Pakistan as a gift from Sri Lanka in 1985. From 1990 on, he shared his enclosure at Marghazar Zoo with his partner Saheli, but since her death in 2012, Kaavan has lived a lonely existence. The zoo repeatedly made headlines because of its poor keeping conditions reports Four Paws.
Images courtesy of Four Paws.
