Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay officials have submitted a range of proposals to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in a desperate attempt to stem the rapidly rising Covid-19 numbers in the metro.
Some of the proposals include an earlier curfew, tighter restrictions on public gatherings, and the temporary suspension of sit-down alcohol sales for taverns.
Mayor Buyeye says Minister Mkhize and the national command council will review the proposed interventions before taking a final decision.
With an increasing number of Covid-19 infections attributed to parties and night-time activities, Buyeye says city officials met with tavern owners to discuss possible solutions.
RELATED: NMB metro cops bust 1,500 partygoers and not a single mask in sight, Mkhize told
We had to call on the tavern owners to have several meetings with them to try and find ways to work together.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
Tavern owners say they considering only to sell takeaways... They've agreed... They've also seen a lot of tavern owners succumbing to Covid-19... They are exposed as much as everybody else.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
We have taken the proposal up with the Minister. We just need to make sure that it is regulated so that we can be able to enforce it... It is difficult to enforce something that is not part of regulations.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay has over 5,000 active Covid-19 cases. Infections in the province have increased tenfold since the start of November.
Buyeye says law enforcement officials have closed down a number of nightclubs that are operating illegally.
They have also shut down events and establishments where patrons have been flouting Covid-19 safety protocols.
The number of active cases have jumped very quickly within a space of three weeks.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
Social gatherings have been identified as being the super-spreaders in the city.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
There's an issue of non-compliance when it comes to regulations at events where people socialise and have a nice time and to a certain extent in churches too.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
People are not wearing masks... We've seen visuals where people have gathered, others are sharing glasses and cigarettes. It's worrisome behaviour that we have seen.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
The fear is that soon this upsurge that we have in the city may start to spread across the entire country. It's December now, many people will be coming and going.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
We've upped our law enforcement. We've made sure that we go to all these places that have been identified.Thsonono Buyeye, Acting mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
Listen to Thsonono Buyeye on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
