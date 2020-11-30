SA govt to probe forced sterilisation of women with HIV, more victims speak out
This comes after the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) issued a report in February which found that at least 48 women were allegedly forced or coerced to undergo sterilisation.
The CGE has welcomed the probe into the damning allegations of gross human rights and medical ethics violations at public hospitals primarily in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
Medical historian and activist Professor Catherine Burns says more women are coming forward about their ordeals.
Prof Burns says the reports of forced sterilisations at state hospitals in South Africa date back to 2002.
She says HIV/Aids and human rights activist Promise Mthembu is one of the women who came forward to expose the practice.
RELATED: Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE
According to Burns, no one has been held accountable at this stage.
She says there is an entrenched paternalism in the healthcare sector that fails to acknowledge a women's constitutional right to bodily autonomy and reproductive choice.
The first reports began emerging in the early 2000s. That's about 18 years ago... We were astounded to hear of graduate students under the age of 26 who had realised that they had had their uteruses removed without their permission.Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History - Health Science Faculty (Wits University)
A couple of years later, when effective treatments for HIV were available... we still heard of these reports.Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History - Health Science Faculty (Wits University)
The forced sterilisation of women has got a long history, it even goes back to pre-modern times.Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History - Health Science Faculty (Wits University)
This has a long history and it needs to be rooted out and it can only be rooted out if we speak about it.Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History - Health Science Faculty (Wits University)
There is no logical or scientific reason behind why a person who is HIV positive and has given birth has to have their uterus removed.Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History - Health Science Faculty (Wits University)
Women have the right in our Constitution to full autonomy over their own sexual identity and reproductive health, ad men do too. But women's rights are constantly violated, including by people in positions of enormous responsibility and authority.Catherine Burns, Associate Professor of Medical History - Health Science Faculty (Wits University)
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
