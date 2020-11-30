Retired noonday gunner Dudley Malgas dies





Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas officially retired in September last year after serving 22 years as the city’s most iconic gunner.

The former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) employee spent a total of 39 years in the Navy.

After leaving his post on Signal Hill last year, Malgas told CapeTalk that he had plans to start his own local tourism business.

Tributes have started pouring in on social media following the news of his passing.

