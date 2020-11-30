Son of child sexual abuse accused speaks out about being his father's victim





A former police captain stationed at Camps Bay Police station for 21 years has been arrested on charges of indecent assault and possession of child pornography.

Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw's home was searched and boxes of homemade pornographic DVDs featuring a number of young boys were found, as well as an unlicensed firearm reported The Weekend Argus,

Weclaw's son Dan says he himself was a victim of his father's crimes and speaks to Lester Kiewit about how and why he helped expose his father's alleged crimes.

I just wanted to do that because enough is enough at the end of the day for me and I think for a lot of other people. Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw

After all of these years that I have been trying to prove this, and it has just been swept under the carpet or ignored. Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw

Everyone thought he was an outstanding citizen in society. Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw

Dan says he grew up in and out of the police station and around the police.

No one really liked him, but he did have connections somewhere, somehow, but I don't want to say that the South African police didn't do their job. Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw

When I reported it when I was a kid, it disappeared, and no one is going to listen to you anyway if you don't have evidence. Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw

He says for women and children who are abused, the journey of going through the process again is so difficult.

You feel like you have failed and everyone thinks you are a liar - and that's what he did all the years. he made me out to be a liar. I'm the problem child. He basically shifted the blame to me. Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw

Listen to Dan Weclaw's heartbreaking story below: