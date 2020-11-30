Son of child sexual abuse accused speaks out about being his father's victim
A former police captain stationed at Camps Bay Police station for 21 years has been arrested on charges of indecent assault and possession of child pornography.
Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw's home was searched and boxes of homemade pornographic DVDs featuring a number of young boys were found, as well as an unlicensed firearm reported The Weekend Argus,
Weclaw's son Dan says he himself was a victim of his father's crimes and speaks to Lester Kiewit about how and why he helped expose his father's alleged crimes.
I just wanted to do that because enough is enough at the end of the day for me and I think for a lot of other people.Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw
After all of these years that I have been trying to prove this, and it has just been swept under the carpet or ignored.Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw
Everyone thought he was an outstanding citizen in society.Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw
Dan says he grew up in and out of the police station and around the police.
No one really liked him, but he did have connections somewhere, somehow, but I don't want to say that the South African police didn't do their job.Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw
When I reported it when I was a kid, it disappeared, and no one is going to listen to you anyway if you don't have evidence.Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw
He says for women and children who are abused, the journey of going through the process again is so difficult.
You feel like you have failed and everyone thinks you are a liar - and that's what he did all the years. he made me out to be a liar. I'm the problem child. He basically shifted the blame to me.Dan Weclaw, Son of child porn accused Zbiegniew Andrzej Weclaw
Listen to Dan Weclaw's heartbreaking story below:
More from Local
SA govt to probe forced sterilisation of women with HIV, more victims speak out
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has appointed a task team to investigate the claims of forced sterilisations of HIV-positive women in SA.Read More
Retired noonday gunner Dudley Malgas dies
Cape Town's retired noonday gunner Dudley Malgas died on Monday morning.Read More
Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye says tavern owners have volunteered to only sell liquor for takeaway amid a surge of Covid-19 infections.Read More
Pressure on WC public sector 'ramps up' as Covid-19 hospitalisations keep rising
The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete says officials are preparing for a rapid increase in hospitalisations in the public health sector.Read More
Search for missing lifeguard continues at Muizenberg Beach
Authorities have resumed the search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg Beach on Monday morning.Read More
Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain
'It was all about his chain, they took his chain and afterward they fight with him, and stabbed him,' says Mikyle's mom.Read More
Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz
Auctioneer Steph Olivier says they are currently closing about 2 restaurants a week.Read More
'This will become a sacred space' - Philisa Abafazi Bethu opens family centre
Community activist Lucinda Evans officially opened the doors of the Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) Family Centre this week, bringing to life a decade-long dream.Read More
Meet Ntando Makhubela, the inspiring student doctor who's fulfilling his dreams
From a petrol attendant to a medical student, Ntando Makhubela shares his story.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 27 November 2020
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham reviews some of the books that he has read this week.Read More