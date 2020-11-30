Mi Casa’s Mo-T launches cancer awareness project





Mo-T, whose real name is Moshe Kgasoane, says the aim of the initiative is to educate men around cancer-related issues.

The charismatic hornblower says he was inspired to create the Diphala Foundation after losing heroes, friends, and his own father to cancer.

His father, Lehlara Banza Samson Kgasoane, affectionately known as Banza, succumbed to cancer in 2015. He was the lead trumpeter for the legendary band Mango Groove.

Mo-T says his foundation will focus primarily on cancer in men, promoting testing and early detection as well as leading a healthy lifestyle.

I lost my dad who taught me how to play the trumpet back in 2015. Mo-T

There's a picture I took with my dad alongside Bra Hugh Masekela and Johnny Clegg... They all got diagnosed with cancer, and that's what took them. Mo-T

We're trying to raise awareness to get people to go for tests and know where they stand with this thing. Mo-T

Micasa released their fifth album titled "We Made It" in July this year.

The award-winning music group's new single "Mamela" has been a hit on the SA music scene.

